Celebrating Nigeria’s Foremost Political Amazon, Kemi Nelson at 66

HighLife

When one considers this life and the various dynamics that characterise success and meaningful popularity, one can only conclude that there are levels to human existence. Comparing oneself to individuals like Chief (Mrs.) Kemi Nelson who is up there with historic figures is the very essence of sadism. But one must admire the best things of life to reach their height.

For Chief Nelson, 66 is no mean age. Others at the same age would be slightly bent at the hip and need the assistance of relatives and strangers to stand upright. But Nelson stands as upright as one can be, still a stalwart figure who doesn’t abide by the nonsensical and petty prejudices of others, still a shining model of commitment to home and country. Thus, as one of Nigeria’s leading political figures, her reputation precedes her. And for good reason.

Upon clocking 66, a deluge of goodwill flowed towards Nelson from virtually every political and corporate quarter in the country. Even as the Executive Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and National Zonal Women Leader in the South-west, her presence of mind puts folks of similar age and bearing to shame. But that is a true Amazon for you, walking a simple path and shining with enough light to drive stars into hiding.

Is it her educational qualification that stands her out or the political career built through blood, sweat, and tears? That Nelson is the only female serving member of the Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) says something about her uniqueness. But delving deeper shows the plainer truth: she is not one to hide behind the curtains and point fingers. No! You will find Nelson where the wheels are turning and the decisions are made.

So, at 66, Nelson remains a height for people of identical age and status to look up to and dream of passing. Maybe it has something to do with her unshakeable sense of propriety and loyalty. Nevertheless, she is an Amazon of aristocratic proportions.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

