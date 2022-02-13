Bury Prejudices to Build Greater Society, Buhari Tells Youth

* Reiterates administration’s commitment to ending unemployment

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has emphasised the importance of nation building and unity in diversity, urging young Nigerians to avoid being tempted by divisive sentiments and elements using tribe and religion.

The president, who made the appeal weekend at the combined convocation ceremony of the Federal University, Wukari, in Taraba State, advised the youth to be a generation that will bury prejudices, heal wounds and build a great society.

Represented by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, the president while assuring the youth that the federal government will continue to offer and support initiatives that would create wealth, jobs and opportunities for them, however said they must also acquire knowledge and skills to innovate, create, be productive and contribute value so as to build their future and better the lot of the country.

In his address titled ‘A Great Future’, he encouraged the youth to see the various challenges in the environment as opportunities for the creation of solutions.

President Buhari noted that the Nigerian can-do spirit is an inspiration to establish globally renowned industries and achieve great things, as it has earned many Nigerians international acclaim.

He said: “Nation building is a continuous process; it involves all of us; it is not just about doing well at our jobs or innovation, or brick and mortar; it is about building bridges of brotherhood and unity. Let it be your generation that will bury those prejudices, heal those wounds and build a great society of brothers and sisters of all tribes and tongues.

“Refuse to be consumed by the petty prejudices and biases that predispose you to mutual antagonism with your fellow citizens. You must refuse to be prisoners of history and commit to encountering the world with an open mind. You belong to a generation of Nigerians ordained by momentous historical circumstances to play on a grander stage. You belong to the most globalized generation ever to walk this earth and your field of competition is not local, but global. You have come of age in the era of a worldwide marketplace of opportunity.

“You belong to one of the most resilient, dynamic and energetic populations on this planet – a people that are by nature undaunted by the challenges of their environment. This can-do spirit is why Nigeria is now home to the third largest film industry in the world and why we are the epicentre of a global and pan-African popular culture driven by the dynamism of Nigerian creatives.

“Our tech entrepreneurs and innovators are not just applying their talents to profit-making endeavours, but also seeking to address social problems. Young Nigerians, such as yourselves, are pioneering new patterns of enterprise and wealth creation and, in the process, have established this country as the most vibrant innovation hub on the African continent.”

According to him, the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme, which will last for five years and will be funded by the federal government, the UNDP and the European Union (EU), is set to begin.

Annually, the programme will provide 20,000 young graduates with fully-paid 12-month internships in reputable private and public sector organizations across the country.

The president emphasized that his administration recognizes that infrastructure is key to development, just as digital technology provides a pathway to accelerated growth.

He added: “So, we are on course to ensure broadband connectivity for all by 2025. We are also connecting the vast reaches of our country by investing heavily in rail and road infrastructure, because we recognize that the ease and speed with which people and goods can move is a key accelerant of economic development.

“In effect, we are opening new economic corridors that can enhance trade and enable access to markets. These ongoing projects are resulting in the creation of more jobs and increased economic activities in host communities.”

