Buhari, Ganduje, Bayero, Obaigbena Mourn Danbaba, Condole With Tambuwal, Sultan

President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday sent a high-powered delegation comprising four ministers to condole with the government and people of Sokoto state over the death of Magajin Garin (Mayor of) Sokoto, late Alhaji Hassan Danbaba.

Late Danbaba, a scion of the late Sardauna of Sokoto, died on Saturday after a brief illness in Kaduna and was buried the same day in the Sokoto Hubbare tomb reserved for the descendants of Sheikh Usmanu Danfodio (1754-1817).

In the presidential delegation, according to the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Governor, Muhammad Bello, were the ministers of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Water Resources; Suleiman Hussaini Adamu; and Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi.

Others were the Managing Director of Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority (SRRBDA), Alhaji Buhari Bature, and Mal. Muhammad Mamman Daura, son of President Buhari’s nephew.

Kano Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero; former Chairman/CEO of FSB International Bank PLC, Alhaji Mohammed Hayatu-Deen; and Chairman, THISDAY/Arise Media Group, Mr Nduka Obaigbena, a close associate of the departed Magajin Gari, were also in Sokoto to condole with the family, people and government of Sokoto state.

During the condolence visit which took the visitors to the Government Lodge of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal; and, the palace of the Sultan, Justice Minister Malami, who led the presidential team, said: “this delegation is that of the Federal Government which the President directed to come and condole with you and the people of Sokoto over the demise of one of your councillors and an illustrious son of the state, the Mayor of Sokoto.”

“President Buhari mourns the passage of the mayor and is with you in spirit as you pray for the repose of his soul,” Malami added as the other ministers in the entourage took turns to pray for the late Magajin Gari.

In his remarks, before the arrival of the President’s representatives, Gov. Ganduje described the departure of the late Sokoto kingmaker as a “great loss,” not only to the people of Sokoto but also those of Kano.”

“The death,” according to Ganduje, “shook the people and government of Kano state because of the close relationship the late Magajin Gari had with the people and government of the state.”

Praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased, the Commander of Kano state Hisbah Corps, Sheikh Haruna Ibn Sina, extended condolences on behalf of the government of the state to the Sultan.

Quoting a Hadith of Prophet Muhammad, Ibn Sina said: “What Allah has taken is His and what he has given is equally His. You should all exercise patience with whatever trial befalls you.”

The visitors later extended their condolences to the family of the late Danbaba at his family house in Gangaren Dankure area of Sokoto metropolis.

