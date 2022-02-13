Billionaire Businessman, Musa Danjuma’s Ex in the News Again

HighLife

Things continue to heat up in Nigeria’s social space with new developments on who is dating who and who is throwing shades at them. This week, the face of bellyaches is none other than Caroline Danjuma, the lovely former wife of billionaire businessman Musa Danjuma. And why is Ms Caroline, a former Nollywood actress who is now a businesswoman, at the centre of tiffs that bring nothing but headaches to the thoughtful and progressive? Timaya is the answer.

Timaya is a superstar in Nigeria’s music and entertainment sphere. Something else he is notable for is having multiple baby mamas (women he is not married to but who have delivered children for him). One of these baby mamas, Tamara Sinclair, is the one who has gotten into the ring with Ms. Caroline, Danjuma’s ex-wife, and is ready to send a haymaker the latter’s way.

From the reports from social media, a blogger was convinced that Caroline has joined Timaya’s ‘other room’ as a lover and potential baby mama. But responding to the charge, Caroline stated that she was not in an amorous relationship with the ‘Plantain Boy’ singer, but that they are good friends. And then Caroline threw Sinclair under the bus, implying that the blogger had been motivated by the latter to fabricate lies about her being lovers with Timaya.

But Sinclair was not interested in subtly joining the fun. Instead, she hurled image-melting accusations at Caroline, stating that the other was a ‘cola-nut’ (implying that Caroline was being passed around). Sinclair also claimed that Caroline used to date her (Sinclair’s) elder brother and she (Sinclair again) did not know that Caroline had jumped ship.

It is important to know that both of these women are not children but influential folks that likely others look up to. Caroline is a mother to three of Danjuma’s children (two sons and a daughter) and Sinclair has a son for Timaya. So why hurl insults at each other on social media? Then again, this is the trend these days. But is this good for public image, especially for Caroline?

