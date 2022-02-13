Appointments: Bill to Include Women, PWDs Compulsory Passes Second Reading

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives has passed for second reading a Bill seeking to alter the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended to make provision for the inclusion of Women, Youth and Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) in political appointments at the Federal and State governments levels.

The proposed legislation sponsored by Hon. Kabir Ibrahim Tukura and two other lawmakers specifically seeks to alter sections 171 (5) and 208 (4) of the Principal Act.

Leading the debate on its general principles, Tukura said 25 years after the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and seven years into the current administration no significant progress was made in appointing more women into key positions.

He also said government’s attitude did not reflect its ratification of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) in 1985, which establishes international legal obligations to take all appropriate measures to eliminate discrimination against women concerning political participation.

The lawmaker further said despite the NotTooYoungToRun law of 2018, Nigeria’s political space is still overtly dominated by the old generation and god-fathers, who determine who gets what and favour their cronies to the detriment of many young Nigerians that are willing to participate in politics.

He said, “The need to enhance the political participation of youths, especially in the formal spaces, cannot, therefore, be overemphasised. In 1996, the United Nations General Assembly adopted World Programme for Youth to the Year 2000 and beyond (which was further reaffirmed by UNGA resolutions in 2003 and 2011) that prioritises full and effective youth participation in the life of society and decision-making. The challenge, however, is how to institutionalise youth participation in practical and meaningful ways and not just as token gestures.

“Persons with physical impairment face multiple barriers to equal participation in society, and there is an urgent need to remove those barriers. There is an urgent need to shape current policies to foster decent work opportunities and an inclusive workplace for equitable and sustainable development The UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) call for “Leaving no one behind,” with targets set for all segments of the society.”

Also at the plenary, the lawmakers passed for second reading, a Bill seeking to repeal the patents and designs Act, 2004 and enact the patents and designs Bill to provide for the protection of inventions.

The proposed legislation was sponsored by Hon. Oluga Taiwo.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

