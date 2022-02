Jubrin Abubakar, candidate of the APC, has been declared the winner of the chairmanship poll in Gwagwalada area council.

Abubakar defeated his rival, Mohammed Kassim of the PDP.

He was declared winner of the exercise by ID Umar, INEC returning officer for Gwagwalada area council.

He secured 11,125 votes while Kassim polled 9,597 votes.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram