All Set for Sportsville Award

The stage is set for the annual Sportsville award which holds today at the Radisson Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

The event which is in its second edition is expected to attract big wigs in the nation’s sports sector to be led by the Minister of Sports Chief Sunday Dare who is being honoured with a special award.

Chief Executive Officer of Sportsville, Frank Ilaboya disclosed yesterday that everything has been put in place for a memorable show in which guests are to be treated to several side attractions.

Ilaboya said all the 13 distinguished Nigerians to be honoured have signed up to be physically present at the venue to receive their award.

“As we speak, all our awardees are in Lagos to receive their award alongside the Special Guest of Honour Rt Hon Philip Shaibu, the Deputy Governor of Edo State,” Ilaboya stated.

Sportsville is honouring 13 sports personalities who have contributed immensely to sports development in the nation.

The awardees includes the Minister of Youth and Sports, Chief Sunday Dare,

Delta State Sports Commission Chairman, Tonobok Okowa, his Bayelsa counterpart, Daniel Igali and NFF First Vice President, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi.

Other recipients of the award include; Mike Itemuagbor, Hon Ayo Omidiran, Olumide Oyedeji, Dr Danladi Bako, John Momoh, Dr. Sunny Ojeagbase, Ugo Udezue, Hon Bukola Olopade and Chief Segun Odegbami.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

