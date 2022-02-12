Volunteers Hub Africa Celebrates Four Years of Nation-building Impact

Volunteers Hub Africa, one of Nigeria’s largest volunteer organisations, has announced its fourth year anniversary, with a series of activities on nation-building and youth development during the celebration already revealed.

In a statement to the press, Chinenye Nzom-Adeleye, the executive director of Volunteers Hub Africa, urged African youths to embrace a culture of selflessness in order to reshape the world, even as she reaffirmed the institution’s aim of supporting enthusiastic youths through entrepreneurial and skills development.

“Volunteering is a selfless act, and it is a lifestyle that should be pursued by all,” she said. “It has opened millions of young Africans, even those with different backgrounds, to multiple skill-sets of experience and exposure. It has immense benefits for people’s personal development. Many VHA members have been retained and achieved leadership positions through internships and our volunteer placement. But it is also about service to one another, ourselves and to the nation as a whole”.

She further urged members to continue to consistently contribute their vast experience and expertise to the betterment of their communities and society, saying “like we decided from the start, we are building a different set of young Africans who are nation builders and selfless professionals. With the wealth of experiences garnered by our volunteers, we believe we can churn out employable youths that are intelligent and have soft skills to be qualified for job positions”.

Since its inception in February 2018, the organisation has grown with over five hundred young and award-winning professionals as members. Volunteer Hub Africa has influenced over 5,000 people through its development programmes and managed over 150 initiatives and events.

After experiencing exponential development and expansion, the organisation changed its name from Ibadan Volunteers Hub in December 2018 and has quickly spread across major Nigerian states including Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, and the Federal Capital Territory, to name a few.

Highlights of the four-year anniversary celebration of Volunteers Hub Africa includes a 14-day social media campaign tagged “#14thingsaboutVHAyoushouldknow”, VHA’s 14k celebration video challenge for members while the grand finale to wrap up this celebration of impact concludes on Tuesday, 14 February, 2022 with Raquel Daniel of Beyond The Classroom Foundation and Winny Uwagbale of Volunteers.ng as guest speakers.

