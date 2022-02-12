Tips to Repair Your Car’s Brake Calipers

TIPS OF THE WEEK

Bennett Oghifo

One of the most crucial parts of your automobile’s braking system is the brake caliper. This piece is the main component responsible for stopping your car when you hit the brake. Most vehicles utilise a disc-brake system, on either the front or the front and back. The wheels are connected to rotors (metal discs) that spin.

When you push the brake, the caliper (which has attached brake pads on the inside) causes friction with the rotor, thus slowing down the car. The shape of the caliper is like that of a clamp. The clamp closes tighter to cause more friction. This vitally important part of your braking system should be routinely inspected for wear and tear along with other potential issues.

Let’s take a closer look at the brake caliper and where to go for help.

Signs that Your Brake Calipers May Be Worn, Weakened, or Damaged

● Your car jerks or pulls abruptly to one side or the other when you press the brake.

● Repeated pumping of the brakes is needed for them to operate properly.

● Visible brake fluid is leaking near the engine or wheels.

● ABS (anti lock brake system) warning light illuminates.

● Loud screeching, grinding, squealing, or squeaking noises are constantly being made by brakes.

● Burning smell while driving or stopping.

● Brake pedal feels too soft or sponge like when pushed.

● When stopping abruptly or over a short distance, car seems to bounce up and down instead of a smooth motion.

Why do brake calipers stick or become damaged?

If no issues have presented themselves, it is recommended that brake calipers should be replaced just as precautionary maintenance between 201168 kilometers and 281635.2 kilometers.

However, there are factors that can make a replacement needed sooner than that.

If the brake pads that are found on the calipers wear out, the calipers can not apply the necessary force to the rotor. This may cause the caliper to stick. Brake fluid is sent through a hose, providing the proper amount of pressure to engage the calipers. Over time, the hose can deteriorate and it will unevenly distribute the fluid. Again, the result is extreme stickiness of the calipers.

Sometimes, during a brake pad replacement, rubber surrounding the pistons sticking out from the calibers can be torn. This tear makes the area vulnerable to residue, dirt, and debris which leads to a damaging build up inside the caliber itself. Such build up greatly affects the performance of the entire braking system.

Tips to Avoid Brake Caliper Problems

Simply put, the best way to avoid caliper problems is to take care of them. In fact, regular attention should be given to your entire braking system. Replacing worn brake pads as soon as possible is the first step to protecting your brake calipers. You should also keep brake fluid full and top it off as needed.

Routine maintenance and periodic inspections can keep the calipers on your car lasting through the life of the vehicle. However, if you find yourself suffering from braking system breakdowns, you should consult a professional immediately. Such issues can cause safety concerns and be detrimental to your driving.

