Temi Otedola Stars in ‘The Man for the Job’

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

A star studded crime drama titled ‘The Man for The Job’ has commenced filming in Lagos. According to the synopsis, the crime drama follows the life of a young, ambitious man who is disturbed by the actions of the CEO of a highly optimistic startup company while fighting to balance his personal life and work life. Director Niyi Akinmolayan announced the start of production which promises to be packed with exciting drama, suspense and gut-wrenching twists and turns.

Akinmolayan, whose production company, Anthill studios recently secured a global exclusive licensing deal with Amazon Studios will release ‘The Man For The Job,’ on Amazon Prime Video exclusively on its platform after the film must have made its local theatre run. This follows the successful theatrical releases in 2021 of “Day of Destiny (DOD)”, “Prophetess”, and “Progressive Tailors Club”. Set in Lagos, ‘The Man for the Job’ will explore the buzzing Fintech industry.

Written and directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, ‘The Man for the Job’ stars Temi Otedola, Alibaba, Ini Edo, Uzor Arukwe, Ibrahim Sulaiman, Baba Rex, and a couple of others. The lifestyle vlogger, Temi Otedola, who appears to be the lead character, made her movie debut in Kunle Afolayan’s “Citation” in 2020. Her role in “Citation” caught many by surprise, as she peerlessly interpreted her character beyond expectation.

Akinmolayan, who is the founder and creative director of Anthill Productions, a media production facility, produced his debut movie ‘Kajola’ in 2010. He has since produced or directed several movies including ‘The Arbitration’ ‘The Wedding Party 2’, ‘The Set up’, ‘Chief Daddy’, and the ‘Elevator Baby’ which won two astounding awards at the 2020 AMVCA.

Giving update on the forthcoming feature film while posting behind the scene footages, the award-winning filmmaker wrote on his Instagram page. “Have a fine week!!! I’m very excited about Anthill Studios next film. It’s my favourite work so far and we are still filming. #TheManForTheJob#”.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

