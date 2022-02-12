Rite Foods Gets Halal Certification

Omolabake Fasogbon

Popular snack brand, Rite Foods Limited has been certified with Halal Certification Authority.

The certification reaffirmed that products from the stable of the brand were healthy, acceptable and pure for consumption by consumers globally.

Halal certificate is a document that guarantees that products and services aimed at about 1.8 billion consumers globally meet all necessary safety requirements and therefore, are suitable for consumption. The certification is a process that ensures the features and quality of the products by allowing the use of the Halal mark.

Speaking at the certificate presentation, Director, Compliance and Regulation, Halal Certification Authority, Nigeria, Mr. Abdulazeez Ajala stated that the authority found the brand worthy of the certification after subjecting its products to all kinds of test and research.

He said, “Having done all research, we have found that all Rite Foods products are acceptable, healthy, pure and edible to be taken by consumers anywhere in the world, having met all food safety requirements in accordance with the Halal regulations.”

Also present at the ceremony, Secretary-General, Halal Certification Authority, Dr. Ajani Abidemi reiterated that Halal Certification was synonymous with quality, hence its identification with Rite Foods products which have passed all quality tests in accordance with Halal regulations.

He added, “This is backed by all required evidence used by the authorization body during the certification process. In the area of wholesomeness and purity, the products stand out in quality which expands its penetration globally, thereby making it fit for consumption by consumers, not just within the shores of Nigeria but globally.

“Going forward, all products of the brand will carry the Halal mark, assuring consumers globally that the products are hygienic, healthy and follows halal procedures.”

