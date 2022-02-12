Religious Group Launches Campaign against Ritual Killings

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Christ Universal Youth Fellowship, the youth wing of Brotherhood of the Cross and Star has launched a campaign against ritual killings, kidnappings and other social vices amongst the youths in the country.

Kick starting the campaign which will include lectures, road walks, Christ Universal Youth Fellowship yesterday unveiled an advocacy billboard at Agbor, Delta State which highlighted some of the ills in the society which included and not limited to ritual killings, kidnappings, hate, abortion, rape, prostitution, illicit drugs, alcoholism, cybercrime amongst others.

The campaign is part of an evangelical programme of the church tagged ‘Spiritual Confluence’.

The International Chairman, Christ Universal Youth Fellowship, Amb. Ifiokabasi Udo, who unveiled the advocacy billboard, expressed concern over the increasing social vices in the society and called for collaborative effort to stem the tide.

He urged Nigerians to embrace love, peace, God’s words, education, morality, self-belief, self-development to return the nation back to the era when people can move about and execute their businesses without entertaining any fear.

“The spate of ritual killings, rape, prostitution and crime in our society has been a cause for concern requiring a collaborative effort to stem the tide. Quite recently, the police paraded four under-aged boys for crime relating to money ritual and these cases are rife in the society due to the get rich quick syndrome in the society. People can’t move about freely again for fear of being killed,” he said.

Ifiokabasi urged the society to embrace good virtues for a better and progressive society.

Also speaking, Mrs. Martha Isonguyo, Unit Commander of Agbor Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) commended the religious body for unveiling the billboard.

Isonguyo who unveiled the billboard said that the contents of the billboard was timely in stemming the spate of crime in the society.

“The duty of FRSC is to prevent accidents. One accident causative factor is drug and alcohol mentioned on the billboard. The public should read the billboard and embrace the good virtues,” she said.

The Holy Father’s representative at the occasion, His Grace Archbishop Essien Ndu, pronounced blessings for Agbor and Delta State at large.

The programme was a weeklong event starting with courtesy visits to CSP Rex Enwelikwu, DPO Agbor Police Station, SP Monday Osayi, DPO Owa Oyivu Police Station, DPO Abavo Police Station, among others

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

