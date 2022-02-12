Rehoboth Property International Host Private Investors’ Networking Event in Lagos

Mary Nnah

Recently awarded Property Week, “Entrepreneur of the Year” UK-based company, Rehoboth Property International (RPI), recently held a networking event at The George, Ikoyi, Lagos with a motive to initiate and allow both current and potential investors to meet the team behind the Rehoboth brand as well as share opportunities available in the UK Real estate market.

During the event, which experienced a commendable turnout of high-net-worth guests, the RPI team explained that the narrative for the event was inspired by their focus for the year which is “wealth creation” and a big driver for this, they said was through education.

As seen in the UK the lack of black ownership and representation for the community is one of the major issues and RPI has taken that bold step to educate the tribe on how they can build wealth through real estate ownership and investment.

The team particularly has an interest in individuals who are interested in diversifying their property ownership portfolio in the UK, with the main target being the African market. These have been considered the catalysts for bringing education to the forefront of the conversations and ensuring reinforcement to enable the right investments.

In a bid to encourage more participants in the industry, CEO, Rehoboth Property International, Sanmi Adegoke during his speech at the event said “the smartest most sustainable way of building generational wealth is through real estate because it’s safe and tangible. It cannot be lost, stolen, or carried away.”

