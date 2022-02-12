Police Proposes Legislation to Compel Installation of CCTVs in Govt Agencies, Corporate Bodies

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

In furtherance of its intelligence policing drive, the police high command has proposed a legislation to compel government agencies and corporate bodies to install Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) in government agencies and corporate bodies.

The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Usman Baba, also charged Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs), Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police to embrace intelligence-driven approaches towards effective policing of the nation.

A communique issued at end of the police annual retreat in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, “emphasised intelligence as the core of policing and proposed a legislation that will place an obligation on government agencies, corporate bodies, estate developers and private individuals to install CCTV cameras and security sensors on their facilities as a standard practice amongst others.”

The communique re-affirmed the police as the lead agency in internal security while acknowledging the importance of collaboration and synergy with other security agencies.

It charged strategic police managers to imbibe a professional orientation aligned to policing framework that encourages inter-agency collaboration rather than rivalry and acknowledged the significant strides of the IGP in the acquisition of critical ICT assets; emphasised the importance of a sound police-public relations as a strategy towards addressing the trust deficit in policing.

The IG, who gave the charge while drawing the curtain on the 2nd Nigeria Police Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers held from February 7-9, 2022 at Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, also reiterated the commitment of the force to restoring its primacy and stabilising the internal security of Nigeria.

The IG further charged participants at the retreat to strategically deploy their assets, both human and material, to drive intelligence in order to tackle the present internal security dynamics in tandem with his vision and mission statements.

The retreat themed: ‘The New Policing Vision: A Road Map for Stabilising Internal Security’ was declared open by President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi.

A total of 148 senior police officers from the rank of Commissioner of Police and above attended the conference from the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The conference was attended by dignitaries from governance, the security sector and the academia including the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Alhaji Haliru Jika, Chairman Senate Committee on Police Affairs, and Alhaji Bello Usman Kumo, Chairman, House Committee on Police Affairs.

The retreat was also attended by prominent scholars and professionals in various associated fields such as Prof. Etannibi Alemika, Prof. Mohammed Tabiu, CP Emmanuel Ojukwu (Rtd.), CP (Dr.) Olubunmi Afolabi Ogunsanwo, Rose Alabo-George, and Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwen, who made informed presentations on crime trends analysis, the role of ICT, intelligence-led policing and public relations in transforming police operations, and the significance of a healthy lifestyle for police personnel.

