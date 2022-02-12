‘Philomena’ Aligns with My Foundation

A sterling cast of Nollywood actors yesterday converged on one performance space for a production titled ‘Philomena’. The all-star theatrical phenomenon, which opened with command performances in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, is scheduled till the 14th at the Atlantic Hall of the Hotel Presidential. The lead character, and co-executive producer, Monalisa Chinda tells Ferdinand Ekechukwu more about the production…

You have spent the last few years of acting carefully choosing the projects you get involved in, what drew you to this play?

You are right about the choices I have made in the recent past about the productions I play in. One needs to constantly evaluate and re-evaluate not just professional vision but life as a whole, make decisions that help push the long term vision. I have a foundation that is focused on autism and other cognitive challenges as well as youth empowerment. That social work and youth development part of me drew me to the play ‘Philomena’. In the way, it speaks to society about the plights of the many unseen and unheard youth in our nation.

What was the thing about the script/play that you are most excited about?

I am particularly excited about the way the author Bimbo Manuel treated such a taboo matter as prostitution in a way that makes us laugh at ourselves while yet delivering heavy punches that make us pause to think.

How did the idea for the story/play come about? Is it an adaptation?

It is not an adaptation. The play itself feeds off an actual interview Bimbo Manuel had with a stripper in the course of playing in a film in Abuja. He found the stripper’s story so compelling he wanted to develop a television series around it but decided on a stage play. I think more than any other medium, the stage allows us to lock the issues down in immortality and makes it available to more intellectual conversation.

Why Philomena on stage instead of screen? Are there any backstory on the play being staged in Port Harcourt?

Like I said, presenting ‘Philomena’ using the stage medium lends it to more intellectual and solution-focused conversation because, experience has taught that the stage, when you are able to bring them in, is one of those places where you can confront the rulers and decision-makers with the realities of society. We chose Port Harcourt for the World Premiere for a number of reasons. Like Bimbo Manuel, we attended school in Port Harcourt and I consider the city and Rivers State as home. Besides, Port Harcourt has always been one of the most art active cities in Nigeria. That decision has been helped by the generous support we have received across the state and city. It was an easy decision for us.

What was the directorial vision for the play?

Though the play itself was written (and directed by Bimbo Manuel) for just three characters stuck in the poor shack where Philomena sells beers and runs her prostitution on the side, we have considered the timing of the presentation of the play, Valentine’s Day, and enlarged it to include extras that you would ordinarily find in such joints – prostitutes, drunks, etc. We have however maintained the psychological pressure of the space and each individual’s present situation, high energy movement, passionately rendered lines. We must maintain the pressure of time and space and the actors have entirely made the story their own. The audience and season have also been considered with a celebratory ambience outside and lively colors on stage.

Tell us about your character

I am playing the lead character, Philomena, in the play. Philomena is the young girl who became sexually active as a sixteen year old and got pregnant in the process. That early, unplanned and unwanted pregnancy changed the course of her entire life, getting raped by those she should trust and becoming a prostitute just to keep head above water. Though she is a prostitute, she is proud and demands to be respected because no one has lived the life that brought her into her present position.

Tell us about the other characters and how their roles complement each other?

The three dramatic characters complement one another richly in the way they reflect different colours of a segment of society, Area the highly educated frustrated teacher, drowning out his sorrows in drink, Wesley the journalist who was fired over the phone seeking to get back at society for what he considers the injustice of his sack and Philo who gives them all succor for money. They all have a lot in common, all in the same social class, yet different. The actors also complement each other, Tammy Abusi and I, Charles Inojie and Ejike Asiegbu, Don Kester and Francis Duru, each bringing a different dynamic and energy that others feed off.

Which would you say is the most fascinating or complex of the three?

This is hard to say because each of the characters is as complex as they would have been in real life, each one having been developed after some real life people Bimbo knew growing up on the Lagos Island. Though they are all like his children and he would ordinarily not prefer one to the other, I however find the catalyst, Wesley, a most fascinating individual in the multi-layering of his persona.

Does this play mirror some of the socio-economic issues you are passionate about, especially about women? How does it relate with your brand?

Oh yes, in a number of ways. The Monalisa Chinda brand value drives the vision and mission of The Arise Monalisa Foundation brand, giving back, development, supporting the helpless. Though, women issues are on the fringe of our core areas of interest at The Arise Monalisa Foundation. The issues of early pregnancy and how it can change the course of a young girl’s life fits smugly into our empowerment agenda. On another level, I am personally interested also in the question of unemployment and underemployment as represented in the story by Area the underemployed teacher.

Personally, not many people know you are just more than a screen actor and talk show host, how much do you think this detracts from your stage acting pedigree?

That’s a function of the power of the media, I suppose. A lot more attention has been focused on my works in film and television and of course, the limitations of stage productions in terms of its comparative limited audience and the kind of media attention it commands has made it seem like some of us are alien to stage but I trained on stage, at the University of Port Harcourt, in fact most of us on the show. By the way, that was not by any deliberate design.

What is your personal acting trick that served you best over the years?

Firstly, I research the story and the role, then I begin to disengage from myself to wear the garment of that character in the different situations it is presented, like me playing the role of ‘Philomena’, the prostitute. I mean someone has got to play the devil (chuckles). One needs to do extra to interpret roles perfectly, from the vocals to the body, to brain stimuli (brain exercise). They are all very crucial.

What do you want people to take away after seeing Philomena?

I think ‘Philomena’ speaks to a cross section of society. We cannot continue to blame others for everything that happens to us. Some of it are entirely our doing or within us, to affect the course of our own lives. There is hope, if only we make the decision to rise up and take charge of our own lives.

Is this a one of show?

Oh no. We are hopeful that after Port Harcourt, we will attract the same kind of support we got in Port Harcourt. We hope to visit Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan and other cities across the country because the core issues raised in the play are not selective of region, gender or social standing. They affect us all; the characters talk to us all.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

