Olamide’ Coming Album Might Be His Last

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Though his next body of work titled ‘Unruly’ is yet to get a release date, Olamide Adedeji professionally known as Olamide, has announced that it would most likely be his last studio album. ‘Unruly’ which will be his 10th album is coming after ‘UY Scuti’, Olamide’s ninth album released in 2021. He said he’s putting on finishing touches to make it “the best ever”. The rapper said after ‘Unruly’, he would subsequently drop only singles intermittently.

Disclosing this via his Twitter handle, the YBNL honcho said ‘Unruly’ is about 95 percent done. He believes he has had a “mad run” with his musical achievements thus far.

“Next Album ‘Unrul’ 95% ready. Release date, I don’t know. Taking my time to make it the best ever. Probably my last album, though I’ll drop singles once in a blue moon when I feel like it. It’s been a mad ass run giving albums back to back,” Olamide wrote.

The 32-year-old artiste appears to be following in the same pattern when he announced his last studio album, Uy Scuti, telling to his fans that it was difficult for him to keep the album to himself for one month before releasing it. Baddo or BaddoSneh as he is widely called also has a list of top-selling studio albums like ‘Carpe Diem’, his international entry in 2020, YBNL in 2012, and Baddest Guy Ever Liveth in 2013.

His 2014 album Street OT, Eyan Mayweather (2015), and The Glory (2016) were other albums he released. So far, he has had a total of nine studio albums to his name alongside EPs and multiple singles, aside his collaborative efforts which includes ‘2 Kings’ (with Phyno 2015), ‘YBNL Mafia Family’ (2018), and ‘999’ (2020). After releasing ‘YBNL’, his second studio album, he launched YBNL Nation, his independent label imprint.

This company produced talented musicians like Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold, and Chinko Ekun.

While a few have since left him in acrimony, most retain respect for him. In February of 2020, Olamide agreed to a partnership between his record label YBNL Nation and San Francisco based music company, Empire.

The joint venture gives the multiple award-winning artiste and any his other artistes a global platform and access to Empire resources and expertise.

Since he burst onto the Nigeria music scene with his monster hit single, “Eni Eduro,”…. Olamide never remained the same. The song received critical acclaim nationwide and instantly shot Olamide to limelight. At the time, he was signed to ID Cabasa’s record label, Coded Tunes alongside Seriki and Kayefi. Under the label, he released his first album, Rapsodi.

