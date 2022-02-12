Oba of Mushin Endorses Boxing Show

His Royal Majesty Oba Fatai Ayinla Aileru, the Olu of Mushin, has given his full support to a boxing event that will be held in his honour in the month of May.

The traditional ruler of Mushin gave his blessings when Femi Folarin, the General Manager of BS Promotions, the sports marketing outfit organising the event paid him a courtesy visit in his palace and to formally present the logo of the boxing show to the king.

Oba Aileru expressed satisfaction with the initiative, validating it as a noble opportunity that will benefit young people in his kingdom and promote boxing in general in Nigeria.

According to the promoter, the boxing tournament will be a yearly event that will coincide with the birthday of the monarch who is a lover of boxing and a strong grassroots empowerment enthusiast.

Speaking further, the promoter explained the need to encourage and groom young boys and girls to stardom and expose them to international fame is one of the major reasons for the show which is expected to feature boxers from Mushin and beyond.

According to him, “This show will help among other things to project Mushin in a positive light and change the narrative about the domain. A lot of people have a distorted view about Mushin. I was born and raised in Mushin, in fact the first 22 years of my life were spent in Mushin, and so we believe that this show will be able to show to the world that Mushin has a lot of good to contribute to the world”

Although the monarch marks his birthday on March 11, the maiden edition of the Olu of Mushin Boxing Show will hold on Saturday, May 14.

