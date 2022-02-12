Nutraboom Launches New Range of Products for Children

Omolabake Fasogbon

Food production firm, Nutraboom has announced the launch of new range of cereal products for children.

According to the organisation, the launch of the new products was part its ongoing rebranding project and part of the move to realise its vision of becoming leading provider of child nutrition in Africa.

Speaking on the new products, Founder of Nutraboom, Oluwakemi Laniyan said the new products placed premium on children’s health in line with the brand’s proposition.

She added that the new cereal come in four different flavours being made from natural food materials.

“We use natural food materials to develop nutritious products for the nourishment of both children and adults. Nutraboom’s current product series is in four separate flavours made from different combination of popular nutritious fruits, grains and vegetables.

“The flavours include the Foodies Cereal made of sweet potatoes and carrots; Yummy Tummy made of bananas; Tummy Wize made of vegetables and nut cereal and Baby Brainy made of oats and carrot meal”.

She added that the products contain all essential nutrients needed for child development between the age of six months and five years as recommended by the World Health Organisation.

Laniyan also commended the support of indigenous brand strategy firm, Zenera Consulting towards the rebranding efforts of the organisation.

Commenting, Managing Partner of Zenera Consulting, Meka Olowola stated that the support was in fulfillment of the company’s commitment to promoting Smes.

He said, “Our commitment to promoting inclusive enterprise has become a vital component of our business philosophy, and this has stimulated our partnership with Nutraboom, a female-led brand.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

