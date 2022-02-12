NUJ Warns against Politicising Contaminated Fuel Issue

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has warned against the politicisation of the contaminated fuel issue, so as not to bring unbearable hardship on the citizens.

The body in a statement issued yesterday by its National President, Mr. Chris Isiguzo, noted that it was high time the blame game be put behind the nation so that efforts towards recalling the bad fuel and appropriate compensation to victims be put in place.

Isiguzo, who lamented that the issue of scarcity is coming up after over four years of uninterrupted availability of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), tasked the alleged importers of the contaminated fuel to take full responsibility and seek restitution for this national mishap.

According to the NUJ, “with the measures already undertaken by the management of the NNPC, especially with a presidential inquest on the way, there should be limit to politicising of such a sensitive economic matter.”

The body added that what ought to be obtained now is for a demand that the probe panel as ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari is conclusive, while compensation be paid to all verifiable claims of those whose vehicles may have been affected by the high methanol PMS.

“Also, the NUJ after having appraised efforts by the Mele Kyari-led NNPC management notes with satisfaction measures to shore up supply of recalled contaminated fuel to ensure that Nigerians do not suffer needlessly.

“We enjoin the NNPC through the Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority to monitor filling stations to ensure that those with products dispense them appropriately to curb artificial scarcity and undue pump adjustments.

“At a time such as this national emergency, it is our duty as citizens to support initiatives to stem such ugly situation,” the statement noted.

