Moses Simon Super Eagles’ New Money Man?

Nigeria may not have had a good outing at the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon after bowing out in the Round of 16 to Tunisia, but one Super Eagles player- Moses Simon, may have made a big impression not only on the minds of soccer fans on the home front but also scouts and club agents across the globe culminating in Newcastle’s readiness to lure the winger to St. James’ Park with a £100,000-a-week contract

But for the £8m Nantes was demanding which Leeds United could not afford, Super Eagles winger Moses Simon would today have been plying his trade in the Premier League before his deadline day move to Elland Road fell through.

However, the former K.A.A. Gent of Belgium player may not have to wait too long for his dream England move comes to pass as new Premier League money bag-Newcastle have marked down Simon for a summer transfer.

Newcastle are ready to hand Nigerian forward, Moses Simon, a £100,000-a-week contract to join them in the summer.

According to OwnGoalNigeria, the Premier League side have made Simon, who currently plays for Nantes in France’s Ligue 1, their top priority ahead of next season.

The Super Eagles star will cost the Magpies around £20million in transfer fees.

But Newcastle are not deterred by the money involved in the deal, as they are very eager to bring in Simon.

Nantes will also be ready to do business, despite blocking Simon from moving to Leeds United in the January window.

The 26-year-old, who impressed for Nigeria at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, has scored twice and provided six assists in the French topflight this season.

He was on duty for 78 minutes in Nantes 2-0 defeat of SC Bastia to progress to the next stage of the Coupe de France.

The Nigeria international was also close to joining Brighton in 2020 but a deal could not be agreed with his former club Gent.

Following his impressive performance for the Super Eagles at the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations he was proposed to Leeds and Brentford by his agent but it fell through.

Simon, who has two and a half years left on his current deal with the Yellow Canaries is however not deterred by the botched move, as he is hopeful of playing in the Premier League when the time is right.

“I still dream of playing in the Premier League someday.

And I believe everything will work well for my good. When it is time, I will make the move. I didn’t expect we will crash out of the tournament so early but that happens in football.”

Before joining the Super Eagles party to Cameroon, the former Levante attacker had been in fine form for FC Nantes this season, having been involved in eight goals in 16 matches for the Ligue 1 outfit.

Simon was voted FC Nantes Player of the Season for the 2019/2020 campaign after scooping 40 per cent of the total vote cast by the fans to be named the Canaridelasaison for the year.

Simon has enjoyed his best season with Nantes since moving to Europe as he finished as the club’s top scorer with nine goals in 2020, he recorded eight assists which is the highest by any player in the French Lig 1 and also bagged one hattrick to his name.

Simon arrived at the club penultimate summer on loan from Spanish Premiere Liga side UD Levante and the former Gent man has proven to be an instant hit at the club, which has encouraged Nantes to be interested in taking up the option that allows them to sign the player permanently for €5 million in the Summer.

The 25-year-old made 30 appearances for the French side in the last campaign scoring nine goals and registered eight assists.

“It can only be God. I became the Player of the Season in FC Nantes a traditional club. I am so excited it gives me a sense of recognition in my career,” he had said.

Life for Simon in Spain was far from rosy as he failed to establish himself in Levante’s starting 11. He then decided to take his trade to French Ligue 1 side, Nantes, and the move has proved to be a success story.

The 25-year-old had been impressive since joining FC Nante on loan from Spanish side, Levante.

Simon revealed he is thoroughly enjoying a new lease of life in France.

“I am more relaxed and settled at Nantes, no pressure. I am also playing to my full potentials because here I am a very offensive winger,” he explained.

“At Levante, I had to fall back to help out in the defence. Now, I am a winger in a 4-3-3 formation as against the 3-5-2 we played in Spain. And so, the goals and assists are coming now.”

Simon is however optimistic his current scoring form for FC Nantes will continue with the Super Eagles.

“It’s been an amazing season for me so far here in France; the team is doing well and I hope to also take the same form to the national team,” Simon said.

Simon moved to Levante UD for about five million Euros, which is a figure far from the 20 million Euros a top official had predicted KAA Gent will eventually sell him.

Gent sports director Michel Louwagie proudly predicted that his club break transfer records when they eventually sell the Nigerian winger after they bought him from Slovak club AS Trencin for 650,000 Euros in January 2015.

“The transfer record in Belgium will have to be shattered when we sell Moses. We will be talking of about 20 million Euros,” Louwagie had predicted. The prediction was prompted by the fact that Moses was an instant sensation in Belgium.

But the player will go on to suffer injuries and lack of consistency for such huge hope not to be fulfilled in the three and a half seasons he was there.

Altogether, he scored 21 goals and provided 18 assists in 136 appearances for ‘The Buffaloes’.

He won the Belgian league with Gent in his first season after his transfer from Slovak club AS Trencin.

KAA Gent paid glowing tributes to Simon after the player secured a move to Spanish club, Levante.

“He leaves the club with his head up and will forever belong to the select group of players who won the first league title in the history for our club and then became part of an historic Champions League campaign stamped in the collective Belgian football memory. The following season, he was also a member of the group of players that beat Tottenham at Wembley in the Europa League,” the club said in its official website then.

