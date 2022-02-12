Moses Extends Contract with Spartak Moscow

Spartak Moscow have announced through their official website that Victor Moses has signed a new deal with the club.

The additional contract extension will keep the former Chelsea wing-back at the Muscovites until the end of the 2023-2024 season.

Moses initially joined Spartak Moscow on loan in October 2020 before the deal was made permanent the following season after the Red and Whites exercised the option to purchase him from Chelsea for five million euros.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner has totaled 42 appearances for Spartak, scoring six goals and assisting eight others.

In his first words after putting pen to paper, Moses said: “I can say with full confidence that Spartak is my club.

“I’m happy to be part of the red-white family until at least 2024; I will continue to help the team achieve their goals.

“I fell in love with everyone at Spartak. I’m really happy to be here!”

Moses also spent time on loan with Liverpool, Stoke City, West Ham United, Fenerbahce and Inter Milan during his time with Chelsea, with whom he won the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

