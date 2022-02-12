Man City Set to Halt Norwich’s New Found Form

Two in-form Premier League teams at opposite ends of the table will lock horns at Carrow Road this evening when Norwich City host Manchester City. While the Canaries would be hoping to come out with a respectable scoreline in their quest to swim out of relegation waters, the Citizens will be gunning for the three points to establish their grip on top of the league table

Norwich City are unbeaten in their last four matches across all competitions, while the Manchester City last tasted defeat domestically back in October last year.

The Canaries have boosted their hopes of Premier League survival over the past few weeks, as they have accumulated seven points from a possible nine available, only one fewer than they claimed in their previous 12 league matches.

Two important victories in January against fellow relegation candidates Everton and Watford were followed by a 1-1 draw at home against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

Teemu Pukki scored the fastest Premier League goal of the season so far, when he put the Canaries in front after just 38 seconds, before Wilfried Zaha equalised with a brilliant right-footed strike on the hour mark. Zaha then had the chance to put Palace ahead from the penalty spot just a few minutes later; however, he scuffed his effort from 12 yards well wide of the post.

Despite claiming just a point, Dean Smith will have taken plenty of positives from the game, considering they were beaten 3-0 in the reverse fixture just six weeks ago.

After Newcastle United’s midweek win put Norwich back into the relegation zone, the draw against Palace was not enough for Smith’s side to escape the bottom three, and they have now played at least one more game than the other teams in the bottom six.

Canaries will now prepare for arguably their biggest challenge yet this weekend when they face leaders Man City, a team they have lost against in eight of their last 12 Premier League games, conceding 41 goals in the process.

Norwich have suffered defeat in 13 of their last 15 top-flight matches against the previous season’s champions, but both exceptions during this run were 3-2 triumphs against Man City in May 2013 and September 2019, results which should provide plenty of confidence and hope for Smith’s men as they bid to cause another upset on Saturday.

After seeing their impressive 12-game winning run come to an end with a 1-1 draw at Southampton, Manchester City returned to winning ways with a routine 2-0 success at home to Brentford on Wednesday night.

City’s top goalscorer Riyad Mahrez broke the deadlock from the penalty spot five minutes before half time, netting his 16th goal of the season across all competitions, before Kevin De Bruyne swept in the second to put the game to bed.

Pep Guardiola’s side now boast a commanding nine-point advantage at the summit, though Liverpool in second do have a game in hand.

The Citizens head to Carrow Road with an unsurprisingly impressive record against teams who begin the day inside the relegation zone, losing only one of their last 36 top-flight matches; however, that lone defeat was in their last such visit to Norwich, as mentioned earlier back in September 2019.

After losing 1-0 away at Tottenham Hotspur on the opening day of the season, Man City head to Carrow Road unbeaten in their last 11 top-flight games on the road and they currently have the best away record in the division, accumulating 29 points from their 12 matches, five more than their nearest challengers.

City will certainly have one eye on their Champions League last-16 tie against Sporting Lisbon next Tuesday, but for now, Guardiola’s men will be focused on securing all three points against the Canaries.

Meanwhile, two sides who suffered contrasting fortunes in midweek prepare for battle in today’s Premier League lunchtime clash as Manchester United welcome Southampton to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley in midweek, while Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men ran out 3-2 winners in a pulsating clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

All eyes were on the impending mammoth battle between Man United’s Harry Maguire and Burnley’s new talisman Wout Weghorst at Turf Moor, but it was the ex-Wolfsburg striker who towered over his opposite number physically and metaphorically in a well-deserved point for the Clarets.

The long line of underwhelming results for Man United continues, with Ralf Rangnick unable to inspire an immediate upturn in fortunes following their miserable FA Cup exit, and the Red Devils have now dropped to fifth in the table after West Ham United’s win over Watford.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are both breathing down the Red Devils’ necks as the race for Champions League football hots up, and while the draw with Burnley did extend Man United’s unbeaten streak in the Premier League to four matches, it was certainly two points dropped rather than one gained.

However, Rangnick’s side can boast a positive record of four wins from their last five in the Premier League at Old Trafford ahead of this contest, but Southampton are no strangers to taking points off Big Six sides on their own turf, as evidenced in midweek.

Allowing James Ward-Prowse all the time in the world to pick out his intended target often has fatal consequences for the opposition, and Tottenham Hotspur were simply outplayed by the dead-ball specialist and his team in North London on Wednesday night.

The emotion of the occasion so very nearly got the better of Ralph Hasenhuttl once again, with the Austrian’s side now boasting four wins from their last six in all competitions and occupying 10th spot in the table as a result.

While such an impressive victory at the home of Tottenham may cause some apprehension within the hosts’ ranks at Old Trafford, the Saints have now conceded at least two goals in their last eight away matches in all competitions, with their Premier League tally of 26 conceded on the road the joint-worst record in the division alongside Leeds United.

The Red Devils will need no second invitation to expose such frailties as they did at Old Trafford last season – nine was fine for the Devils on that unforgettable occasion and a 1-1 draw at St Mary’s earlier this season extended Southampton’s winless run against Man United to 12 games in all competitions.

