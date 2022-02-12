Lagos Govt Pays 222 Retirees Over N1bn Benefits

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Lagos State Government has paid 222 retirees over N1 billion as their past service benefits.

The 2019 pensioners were sorted at the 91st Batch Retirement Benefit Bond Certificate presentation ceremony in the Ikeja area of the state.

This move is to acknowledge the labours and sacrifices of the retirees while in service, which contributed to the development of the state.

According to the Director General, Lagos State Pension Commission, Mr. Babalola Obilana, the over N1bn has been credited to their retirement savings account.

He emphasised: “This means that the governor has gradually reduced the waiting period. We are probably rounding off 2019 for the mainstream and next we’ll start paying 2020 retirees.”

Obilana also recalled that the state has consistently implemented the Contributory Pension Scheme since inception in line with the provisions of the Lagos State Pension Reform Law of 19 March 2007 now amended.

The Director General assured the over 1,000 retirees left that before the end of the first tenure of the current administration, “We would have cut off all the outstanding and it will be earned as you go basis.”

This means they will get paid once they retire and present all their documents.

One of the recipients of the bond certificates and pensioner, Mr. Muyiwa Solake of Lagos State civil service in 2019, said “I’m glad that today has come. I’m grateful to God for sparing our lives to receive our bonds ourselves.

“I thank the governor for having the retirees in mind at all times. We thank the PFA. I’ll advise others to be patient. It will come to them. The process is getting faster now.”

Another retiree, Mrs. Jane Ndukwuba, said, “I feel highly elated. I was sick some time ago. I didn’t know that I would be the one to come collect my bond myself.

“I’ll implore those who haven’t collected to exercise patience. Lagos State is doing very well,” he said.

