Hyundai Santa Fe Named Large SUV of the Year at British 2022 Awards

Bennett Oghifo

Hyundai’s fast start to 2022 continues at pace with a third major awards success in January. The Hyundai Santa Fe has been hailed ‘Large SUV of the Year’ in the prestigious 2022 What Car? Car of the Year Awards. The What Car? judges also named the Hyundai i10 ‘Best Small Car for the City’ and the Hyundai TUCSON ‘Best Family SUV for Practicality’ in the magazine’s ‘Best Buy’ categories, in which Santa Fe also won ‘Best Plug-in Hybrid for Big Families.’

The new Hyundai Santa Fe, provides ample seating for a family of seven, drew praise from the What Car? judges for a raft of improvements, which have elevated the elegantly styled, high-technology SUV to another level.

What Car? Editor, Steve Huntingford, said: “Hyundai has proven that small changes can make all the difference, with the addition of hybrid and plug-in hybrid power options turning this already good large SUV into a great one. Running costs are reduced and refinement improved. Plus, you still get a well-controlled ride, outstanding value for money and a nicely finished interior with seating for seven.”

Offered with a range of highly efficient petrol engines that ensure impressively low running costs, the Hyundai i10 benefits from the same sophisticated technology and intelligent safety systems found on the marque’s larger models. Backed by a five-year unlimited mileage warranty, like every Hyundai, the i10 is designed and engineered to meet whatever challenges the road throws at it, a fact that was clearly not lost on the What Car? road test team when putting the car through its paces.

What Car? Editor, Steve Huntingford, said: “Living in the urban sprawl demands specific attributes from a car. These include light controls to take the effort out of manoeuvring, for example, as well as a peppy engine and a ride that’s comfortable enough to soak up potholes with ease. And the Hyundai i10 excels in all these areas. However, don’t go thinking that it’s only good at low speeds – once the road opens up, it impresses with nicely weighted steering and plenty of grip.”

Before being hailed, What Car? ‘Best Family SUV for Practicality,’ the Hyundai TUCSON’s industry accolades included Car Buyer ‘Car of the Year’, Auto Express ‘Mid-Size SUV of the Year’ and Scottish Car of the Year ‘Best Family SUV’, the Hyundai Tucson offers a broad range of cutting-edge petrol, mild hybrid, hybrid and plug-in-hybrid drivetrains, combined with, as What Car? highlighted, unmatched family appeal.

What Car? Editor, Steve Huntingford, said: “Growing families can breathe easy with the Hyundai Tucson, knowing that even in a field of outstanding rivals, none can come close to beating it for sheer family friendliness. There’s simply masses of space inside, whether you’re talking about how much room your passengers will have to stretch out, or how much you can fit into the boot. What’s more, its rear seats recline if anyone fancies a snooze, or the backrests can fold down in a versatile 40/20/40 split.”

Hyundai’s blind spot detection technology, which effectively endows the driver with an additional pair of eyes by alerting them to vehicle’s hidden in the wing mirror’s ‘blind spot,’ took the runner-up spot in the What Car? ‘Innovation’ category. Hyundai’s success at the 2022 What Car? Car of the Year Awards continues a remarkable start to the new year for the brand, with the Hyundai IONIQ 5 Named ‘Car of the Year’ by Company Car and Van and overall winner in the 2022 Company Car Today CCT 100 Awards earlier in January.

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director of Hyundai Motor UK, said: “Hyundai’s success in the 2022 What Car? Car of the Year Awards is especially gratifying as it highlights the appeal of our vehicles, from our smallest car, the i10, to our largest SUV, the Hyundai Santa Fe. It really reinforces the strength of our current range which offers customers a wide range of choice to suit their individual needs.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

