Hijab Crisis: Kwara Gov Constitutes 12-person Inter-religious Council

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Piqued by the last week Friday’s violence at Oyun Baptist High School, Ijagbo in Kwara State over the wearing of Hijab, the state governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq yesterday constituted a 12-member Inter-Religious Council (IREC).

The governor said that the council comprises elder statesmen, women and clergies drawn from the Muslim and Christian communities in the state.

The chairman of the IREC is the Emir of Shonga and renowned peace advocate, Dr. Haliru Yahya Ndanusa.

Other members are former Grand Khadi Justice Idris Haroon; Justice Olatunji Bamgbola; Special Assistant to the Governor on Religion (Islam) Zubair Ibrahim Dan Maigoro and soon-to-be named Special Assistant to the Governor on Religion (Christianity).

Also include are former Commissioner of Education and FOMWAN leader, Hajia Halimat Yusuf; former Permanent Secretary, Dr. Mrs. Rhoda Ajiboye; Dr. Soburu Alaaya; Venerable Moses Lasisi Abegunde; Prof. Feyi Grace Adepoju; Elder Stephen Wole Oke; and Director, Ministry of Special Duties, Ishola Maryam Idowu (Secretary).

In a statement issued by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye stated that, “The council, an advisory body, is to promote religious interaction, understanding and harmony between the two principal faith communities in Kwara State.

Meanwhile, the governor has appointed a seven-person board for the Kwara State Television, with veteran sports broadcaster Hameed Adio as chairman.

Other members of the board are Ahmed Abdulateef Alaiye; Mrs. Tina Olaoye; Alhaji Kawu Shuaibu; Dada Tale Elizabeth; Hajia Nimota Folake Shittu; and Ibrahim N. Fatimah.

