HACEY Organises Capacity Building Workshop for Health Workers

Ugo Aliogo

In an effort to improve the water, sanitation and hygiene conditions in Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) and public schools across project states of Delta, Imo and Ondo), HACEY Health Initiative through its clean water project has organised a capacity building workshop to further build the knowledge of health and education workforce as well as community leaders on safe water, proper sanitation and hygiene practices.

Speaking at the workshop, the Project Lead, Chioma Osakwe, stated that the workshop was aimed at strengthening and increasing the capacity of the health and education workforce and community leaders on knowledge, attitude, and skills needed to improve the school, health centre and community water, sanitation and hygiene.

Osakwe highlighted some of the impacts of poor access to WASH facilities, including increased incidence of maternal and neonatal mortality, increased prevalence of water-borne diseases, and school absenteeism, especially amongst girls and minimised earning potential due to poor health outcomes.

She emphasised the need for key stakeholders to take more active roles towards promoting proper water, sanitation and hygiene practices amongst students and women who visit the health centre especially pregnant women, nursing mothers and mothers.

Also speaking on the need for improved access to WASH facilities, the Executive Director of HACEY Health Initiative, Rhoda Robinson, said that a global index shows that almost 40 per cent of health facilities lack water supplies, 19 per cent do not have improved sanitation and 35 per cent do not have any hand hygiene materials.

“In Nigeria, 29 per cent of health care facilities do not have access to safe water and toilets, and 16 per cent do not have handwashing facilities with soap (WHO, UNICEF, 2015). This compromises the ability of the health facility to provide basic and routine services such as child delivery and the ability to prevent and control infection,” she said.

The project lead highlighted the need for stronger collaborations between the primary healthcare centres, schools and the community in establishing systems and structures that ensure water facilities are protected and community members consistently practice proper water, sanitation, and hygiene behaviours.

At the end of the training, participants were encouraged to step down knowledge gained from the training to students, patients and other staff. Healthcare workers were also encouraged to include WASH teachings as part of their pre-and post-natal education for pregnant women and nursing mothers.

Clean Water Initiative project has successfully increased the availability of basic WASH information and services in five primary healthcare centres and five public schools across Ondo, Imo and Delta State through the installation of electricity powered boreholes and handwashing stations and capacity building sessions on safe water and proper sanitation and hygiene practices (WASH).

