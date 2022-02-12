Gospel Act, Folabi Nuel’s 5th Album is Complete

Tosin Clegg

Folabi Nuel has over the years served many life-changing songs and albums. He is best known for his singles “Yeshua” and “In my Boat” which ranked in the top 5 of the gospel music chart for weeks in Nigeria. Nuel is an exceptional songwriter/musician with four albums to his credit. He makes use of a fusion of rock and jazz to create an outstanding sound that draws people to the consciousness of who God is and His unfailing love.

Speaking about his forthcoming fifth album, he said: “My new project is perhaps one of the biggest projects I have ever done. It’s a live recording album called ‘Revival is in the air’ and it was recorded in September 2021 with over a thousand young people in attendance. It features a couple of amazing musicians such as Joe Mettle from Ghana, Sola Allyson among others.

“I have always had a passion for recording live albums as you get to feel the energy of the audience and as the moment and sound are being captured. This album is one that I look forward to sharing with the world. It’s a body of work that’s excellently created for a global audience.

“In the past two years, we have had to adapt to a new way of life as a result of the COVID-19. A lot of people have lost hope, a lot of people are tired and in need of strength. Revival means a reawakening; that’s what this album is about. It shares the truth about the personality of God, how much he loves us and the strength we have in him.”

With collaborations involving various artistes, both locally and internationally, this latest project is undoubtedly one that would be filled artistry of a unique kind. Nuel, co-founder of the creative community called Uplift NG is also the author of two devotionals – “In my Boat, a 14-day devotional and Hunger, a 5-day devotional” on the award winning bible app, “Youversion” with over 30,000 subscriptions. Nuel was isted by Voyage ATL Magazine Atlanta, United States as one of 10 inspiring creatives with different nominations that have proven he is tested and assured.

