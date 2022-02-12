Goodlife Magik Engages Consumers, Traders

Omolabake Fasogbon..

Fruit juice brand, GoodLife Magik has embarked on an exciting market activation across the South-west to connect closely with its audience at the grassroots.

The brand also engaged popular Nollywood Yoruba Actress, Ronke Ojo better known as Ronke Oshodi Oke to relate with shoppers and traders in a bid to drive the brand’s message.

According to the organisation, the activation will go round five major markets in Lagos State – Oke Arin- Lagos Island; Ojuwoye, Mushin; Ladega market, Ikorodu; Ikotun market and Agege market.

Thereafter, the team will move to Oyo state, Ibadan to excite major markets in the town where shoppers will be educated more on the brand.

Speaking at the activation centre in Ojuwoye market, Ojo commended mothers on their ability to multi task, describing them as the strong pillar of families.

She also urged them to always go for healthy choice for their children with regards to what they consume.

She said, “Every mother wants the best for her child, and should naturally opt for products that have been confirmed to contain essential nutrient requirements for their development. A pack of 215ml size of Magik drink is all a child needs consisting of Vitamin C and glucose. The handy and easy to open pack design is most suitable in a school lunch pack to provide the energy required to perform at the peak.

“While carrying out your role as a mother looking out for others, you also need a good source of energy; a daily dose of essential immunity-boosting properties, to keep the candle burning. 1-liter pack is designed to take care of adult needs or sharing amongst family and friends”.

Also speaking, National BTL Manager of Goodlife Magik drink, Isaac Egbe reiterated the health benefits of the drink, amongst other attributes.

“From the stable of Tolaram Nutri Beverage Limited, GoodLife Magik is a healthy fruit drink riding on three unique selling propositions of ‘Healthy, Nutritious and Great Taste’. The fruit drink, fortified with key nutrients such as Vitamin C and Glucose, is targeted at both adults and especially children, who require all the beneficial nutrients at this stage, to grow and function optimally.

“The wellbeing of our young ones as well as that of everyone is of great paramount to the development of society. The best way to achieve this is by connecting with mothers, and market front happens to be a great touch point where they are concentrated.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

