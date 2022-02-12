Forget the Past, Pursue Your Ambition, NOA Director Advises Kaduna Baptist School Students

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Students of the Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna, who were victims of kidnapping have been advised to put the ugly experience behind and pursue their goals in life.

The Kaduna State Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mr. Zubairu Galadima-Soba, gave the advice at a three-day trauma and rehabilitation programme for the students in Kaduna.

Galadima-Soba called on the students not to allow the unfortunate incident to weigh them down.

“Today is the day of lifting the burden off your minds, it is also a day we should discuss and bring healing to you,” he said.

According to him, those behind the dastardly act were people who do not mean well for the future of this country.

The NOA director said further that the programme was organised to help the students out emotional and psychological trauma to enable them move on with their lives.

Also speaking, UNICEF’s child right expert, Dr. Wilfred Mamah, commended the students for attending the programme.

He said children have the right to life and education and nothing should be done to undermine their future.

Mamah said the abduction of the students was a shock that broke the hearts of Nigerians and the United Nations.

Resource persons at the programme also called on the government and other critical stakeholders to collaborate with a view to rehabilitate hundreds of abducted children left deeply traumatised after their release by kidnappers.

They also called for adequate security measures to protect school children, especially those in boarding schools.

On July 5, bandits invaded the Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Kaduna, and abducted 121 students.

Over N250 million was said to have been paid to the bandits who were releasing the students in batches.

So far all the students have except one, have been released by the terrorists.

