FCAAN Appoints Sunju-Abbey as Global Technical Director

. The Management of Football Coaches Association of African Nations (FCAAN) has announced the appointment of Eldred Sunju-Abbey as its Global Technical Director. Before his appointment, Sunju-Abbey was Lead Instructor/Faculty and South-South Regional Coordinator for the coaching education body.

Multi-certificated and vastly experienced, Sunju-Abbey flaunts a lifetime involvement in the beautiful game, in the areas of coaching, training, scouting, branding and promotion, and has worked in several capacities and climes including in the United States of America. He is presently Director of Coaching, Rivers State and also playing the same role concurrently with the nascent Real Madrid Football Academy in the Garden City.

“FCAAN’s dream for Nigerian Football is to see our coaches in the forefront of football development and coaching education in the country and in Africa as a whole. The appointment of a Global Technical Director of the quality of Mr Eldred Sunju-Abbey is in line with that vision, and we will continue to take practical steps that will lead us to our goals and objectives,” FCAAN President, Dr Terry Eguaoje said.

He called on the new appointee to bring his vast knowledge and experience to bear in the development of coaches in every country the association operates, and in gaining new grounds in football education for the FCAAN around the world.

Responding to his appointment, Sunju-Abbey expressed his delight for the confidence reposed in him by the FCAAN. “I am enamoured by the FCAAN’s DNA of collectivism and inclusion.

This opportunity to work with the larger family to realize the noble objectives of raising blocks of sound coaches for the game’s development in Nigeria and continentally is not something I take for granted.”

FCAAN is the largest coaches’ association in Africa with over 45,000 members and is endorsed by the Nigeria Football Federation.

