Emmanuel Amuneke Another NFF Gamble?

Though he has never been afraid to throw his cap into the ring as far as the Super Eagles’ job is concern but the powers that be felt Emmanuel Amuneke was not yet ripe for the senior national team’s job. However, after Augustine Eguavoen could not lead the Eagles past the Round of 16 in the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and the failure of NFF to tidy up a deal with Portuguese manager- Jose Peseiro, the egg heads of the football house have decided to take a gamble on the former FC Barcelona winger with the Nigeria versus Ghana’s next month’s final World Cup qualifying game as his first test

With the appointment of Portuguese Jose Peseiro having failed due to contractual disagreement, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) appointed former Tanzania national team coach, Emmanuel Amuneke as chief coach of the Super Eagles ahead of Nigeria’s next month’s final World Cup qualifier encounter against Ghana, while Augustine Eguavoen, who led the team to the African Nations Cup in Cameroon will continue as the Technical Director/Technical Adviser (interim).

“The NFF Board has approved a recommendation of the Technical and Development Committee retaining Augustine Eguavoen as Technical Director/Technical Adviser (interim) while Emmanuel Amuneke becomes the Chief Coach of the Super Eagles,” NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi announced.

The NFF had initially stated it has appointed Jose Peseiro to replace Gernot Rohr, but the statement was later debunked as the Portuguese coach failed to agree with some of the contractual terms, though the football house is not ruling out the possibility of Peseiro coaching Nigeria in the future.

“We acknowledge and appreciate the interest that Mr. Jose Peseiro has shown in Nigeria Football during our very cordial discussions and have absolutely no doubt about his capacity. We believe that perhaps in the future, there could be an opportunity to work with him,” the NFF statement explained.

“However, in view of the positive performance of the Super Eagles at the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations which has given hope to Nigerians and boosted our confidence in the present coaching crew to qualify us for the World Cup in Qatar, we have decided to accept the recommendation of the Technical and Development Committee to retain the Eguavoen-led coaching crew and strengthen it with the addition of Emmanuel Amuneke.”

Critics of Eguavoen pointed to his poor game management against Tunisia in the Round of 16 of the just concluded AFCON in Cameroon leading to Nigeria’s exit in the competition – hence the decision to draft in Amuneke, who led Tanzania to the 2019 Nations Cup.

NFF President Amaju Pinnick had recently told Channels TV that he had informed former Porto and Sporting CP boss Peseiro to wait until the end of March for possible employment.

“I am still talking to him,” Pinnick said.

“Maybe he has to wait till after the World Cup qualifiers and if, in the course of his waiting, he got another job, we wish him well. The good news is that we did not sign the contract officially.”

Former Nigerian international Amuneke, who has never hidden his desire to managing the senior national team since quitting active football has expressed his gratitude to Nigerians and the Nigerian Football Federation for considering him for the job, while remaining modest about the details of the contractual agreement between him and the federation.

“I’m always available to serve my country.

I’m grateful to Nigerians and the federation for looking in my direction. For now, there’s no use speaking much,” Amuneke said.

Meanwhile, Eguavoen has hailed the addition of Amuneke as coach to the national team.

“He has been my good friend for a very long time. He has been my brother and we have worked together for a long time.

“He’s a quality addition to the coaching crew and he will bring a lot of value to the Super Eagles,” he said.

In a chat with THISDAY, former national team goalkeeper Christian Obi said it was just unfortunate that Nigerian coaches are not given the respect they deserve on the home front, but optimistic that Amuneke would do well with the Super Eagles.

“A prophet is not without honour except in his own country. It is just unfortunate that we don’t appreciate what we have in this country. Nigerian coaches are very good if given the right atmosphere to work and Amuneke is a very good example. He is technically and tactically sound and he is also has his coaching Grade A license,” Obi said.

The 1985 U-20 World Cup bronze winner indeed charged the eggheads of the Nigeria Football Federation to always consider Nigerian coaches first for the national team’s job.

“Its high time the NFF should start reconsidering its stand and attitude towards Nigerian coaches. It should start giving them the respect they deserve. Given the necessary support, Nigerian coaches would take the country’s football to a position of envy,” the former Heartland of Owerri goalkeeper trainer opined.

Obi is indeed optimistic that Amuneke would do well with the Super Eagles.

“I know Amuneke very well; I have worked with him before. He knew his onions and he would impact his knowledge on the players,” Obi said.

Amuneke was at the 2018 World Cup in Russia as a member of the panel set up by FIFA to shortlist the 2017/2018 season men’s footballers and coaches of the year.

Speaking on his appointment to the FIFA Russia 2018 Technical Study Group, the former Africa Footballer of the Year said, “This role is a good one for me and Nigeria football as it goes to show that our football has grown.”

In his playing days, his goals were always crucial and had given Nigeria victory on a number of occasions. From the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia to the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, to the Afro-Asian Cup at the National Stadium in 1998 and many others.

Many soccer fans were bemused that dare devil winger was kept on the bench by Dutch tactician, Clement Westerhof for almost the entire duration of the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia. But in the final game against a stubborn Zambian side, the former Julius Berger of Lagos player was introduced and he scored the two goals that secured Nigeria’s second Nations Cup victory after winning an earlier one in 1980 on home soil.

An injury forced Amuneke to quit football in 2004, and the former left-winger took to coaching after earning his licence.

He handled both Julius Berger and Ocean Boys before he was drafted as an assistant coach to Manu Garba for the Golden Eaglets’ side that won the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Two years later, Amuneke guided the cadet team to defend the title in Chile as the head coach, cementing his status as an astute youth coach.

And he successfully made the step up to international football after leading Tanzania to qualify for the 2019 AFCON, the country’s second-ever appearance at the tournament.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

