‘Detribalised Nigerian Like Akpabio is the President Nigeria Desires’

A group of professionals, Godswill Akpabio Uncommon Transformational Support Organisation (GAUTSO) wants a detribalised Nigerian who can foster unity among all parts of the country to be elected as president come 2023.

Speaking at an interactive session with stakeholders, Chief Bennett Akar, the Spokesperson of the group noted that the person who the cap fits is none other than incumbent Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs and former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio.

According to Chief Akar, “What we need now as a nation is someone in the mold of Godswill Akpabio who can heal the land and lead the nation in 2023 as a president and commander in chief of the armed forces. He has shown capacity and the ability to connect with people from the North, East, West and South of this country”.

He noted that Akpabio ticks all the boxes. “He was born in the South-South, grew up in South-West and is married to someone from the South East. In addition, he has worked extensively in Northern Nigeria.”

That is not all; the fact that Akpabio holds chieftaincy titles in all parts of Nigeria is a clear indication of his open hearted nature and penchant for interacting as well as connecting with others across religious and ethnic lines.

“These attributes place him way ahead of other aspirants as the man who can unify the nation and galvanize citizens to thrive in these tough times.

He went further to state that while Akpabio was Governor of Akwa Ibom State, he operated an open door policy where Nigerians from all walks of life and ethnicity benefited from his uncommon transformation agenda.

“We believe in a healthy, strong, vibrant and energetic young man like Akapabio who will be ready to hit the ground running from day one if elected president”.

