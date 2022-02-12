CAC AND EASE OF DOING BUSINESS

Dele S. Dina writes that there is remarkable improvement in the day- to-day activities at the commission

It will be recalled that Professor Yemi Osinbajo signed a Presidential Executive Order on Ease of Doing Business in 2017 and Corporate Affairs Commission is taking appropriate steps to leverage on the provisions of the order by encouraging a seamless procedure for the registration of business entities. It became more dramatic and attenuated under the present Registrar General, Mr. Garuba Abubakar, who had come with over 17 years in service experience in the Commission at a management cadre level and was at a time acted in the capacity of a special assistant to the erstwhile registrar Mohammud Bello.

Alhaji Abubakar has upgraded Company Registration Portal (CRP) to serve as an end-to-end electronic registration solution which allows accredited customers and the general public to initiate and complete registration and post registration applications electronically as well as generate outputs remotely. This digital solution was to improve access to and reduce timelines for the commission’s services while shrinking processes and standardizing service requirements.

The upgraded company registration portal has an interface for the integration of data submission and document upload for seamless transactions, recognition of electronic signature; e-certificates with quick response (QR) code for instant validation.

The registrar general as part of his over sight function has introduced the Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) and the Limited Partnership (LP) incorporation as a novel business entity in Nigeria. To this end, it has deployed the registration interfaces for LLPs and LPs on the Company Registration Portal (CRP).

The LLP is a partnership arrangement with legal personality separate from the partners. The liabilities of the partners of an LLP are limited to the amount agreed to be contributed or what is outstanding in the event of winding up. An LLP shall have at least two “designated partners” who will be responsible for compliance with the requirements of the Act by the LLP. The designated partners shall be individuals at least one of whom must be resident in Nigeria. The name of an LLP shall end with the word “Limited Liability Partnership” or the abbreviation “LLP”.

The Commission corporate portal now has distinguishing features such as the support center which is aimed at streamlining and tracking support requests from customers for enhanced efficiency. Each support request is assigned a unique ticket number which may be used to track the progress and resolution of the request (complaint) online. Complete archives and history of all support requests by a Customer are available for reference. A valid email address is required to submit a ticket.

Current timelines for registration of companies, incorporated trustees , PPL or PL, enquiries, complaints. Today, business names search in Nigeria corporate registry can be done within four hours while the registration of companies and incorporated trustees can be done within 24 Hours. Change of names and deed of release can be done within seven working days.

Today in furtherance of the vision of the Presidency, all certificate issued by the Commission now carries the embedded Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Tax Identification Number (TIN) upon issuance.

Mr Abubakar is passionate about the company registry motivation through egalitarian administration by ensuring promotion of employees as at when due. Take for instance the 2019 examination which was held on 10th October, 2020 at JAMB CBT Centers in Abuja, Kano and Lagos. The result of the examination was published the same day at the Commission’s website upon receipt from JAMB.

Staff that qualifies for promotion have their cases brought before the board of the commission for approval in consultation with the national salaries, wages and income commission.

Critical staffers were presented with working tools that can help them to work from their respective homes as a prompt for employee productivity enhancement, effectiveness, and efficiency and to work outside official working days.

The Commission after extensive engagement with stakeholders has also introduced the publication of the companies regulations 2021 approved by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo. The purpose of the regulations which came into force on 1st January 2021 is primarily designed to complement the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 (CAMA) and to also simplify the procedural regulations for an interface with clients of CAC.

In partial fulfillment of his role as the RG of CAC, Garuba Abubakar led the Commission to participate at the three days Pakistani Business Investing Community Event in Nigeria which provided a promotional interface with officials of the Commission to scale up sales marketing to target audience, exhibitors /participants.

No fewer than 30 companies indicated their willingness to set up their investment in Nigeria. As the campaign for open government initiative increases worldwide, Mr. Abubakar is quickly following after this trend with a vision of institutionalizing the Open Government Initiatives (OGP) at the CAC.

Under his watch CAC received a grant of USD400,000 from the World Bank under the OGP multi-Donor Trust Fund for the development and deployment of electronic register.

According to the Registrar General, the year in view (2021) was one of our best in terms of Internally Generated Revenue, as we recorded a surge in registration above the previous years. We had projected a revenue target of N18.2 billion for the year 2021 , but this was surpassed. For the first time in more than a decade, we are able to give more money to the federal government as operating surplus remittance.

According to Abubakar, with the new CAMA law, it is now easier for companies to file their returns without going through any lawyer, accountant or chartered secretary.

Dina wrote from Abuja

