Buhari Greets Matawalle at 60, Says He’s a Promising Young Man

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated Governor Muhammad Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, as he marks his 60th birthday anniversary, describing him as a dynamic young man with a lot of promise.

The President in a release on Saturday evening by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, wished the governor a happy birthday

“The way you are interacting with the citizens of the State is impressive. Thank you for your sustained efforts to overcome the criminals in your State. Happy birthday to you,” President Buhari said.

