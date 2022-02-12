Buhari Appoints Two Additional Aides for First Lady

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of two more personal aides to the First Lady, Aisha Buhari.

According to a release issued on Saturday by Presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu,

Aisha Rimi, a law graduate of the University of Buckingham in England has been appointed as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Legal Matters, Office of the First Lady.

Rimi, is a resourceful administrative executive and a founding partner at Africa Law Practice, a commercial law firm in Nigeria.

Dr. Zabah Muhammad Jawa was also appointed as Personal Physician to the First Lady.

Jawa, a Senior Consultant in Nuclear medicine and European Certified in Nuclear Medicine is a Fellow of the College of Radiologists of Nigeria and Fellow of the South African College of Nuclear Physicians.

