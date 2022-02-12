Actually, the art of banditry is an established order of things, a full-bodied system sort of, by which a man covets his neighbour’s goods and his neighbour’s wife. Recall that those of us brought up in the Roman Catholic faith were taught in our catechism classes that the Ninth and Tenth Commandments are the following, viz: Thou Shalt Not Covet Thy Neighbour’s Goods and Thou Shalt Not Covet Thy Neighbour’s Wife, just hoping I have my ordering right here.

This is moral teaching of the Christian faith. Alas, the established system of banditry goes beyond just coveting thy neighbour’s goods and wife to snatching these “items” by means of violence and then keeping these “spoils” for one’s personal enjoyment.

This is the rule. He who can, let him go a-snatching and he who has been victimised let him continue a-gnashing. But, he who can take vengeance and do “reverse coveting and snatching,” provided he is of the “same stock” as “The House,” let him do his heart’s desire. Y’see, this crudity characterised the way of life of the now-designated bandit-terrorists who were drafted in-country to “keep an eye on Jonathan” in 2015 and ultimately implement “Fulanisation” Jonathan or no Jonathan.

In the society where bandito doctrinaire rules, the one who is spared this cycle of violence is that ‘un who wears the “leader’s toga,” specifically of a religious kind (a turban, uh?) for he is respected as one who relates to the people the halcyon days of banditry gone by (now, who was he who went forth to the den of the bandits with no fear and spoke out aloud for them just recently?).

The “localised cycle of banditry” is simply mere “dress rehearsal” for the moment the cities and treasuries of the Jews and the Christians shall be pillaged. Please spare a thought for the directed incidences of kidnappings at the Christian community of Kaduna State. The governor of Kaduna State, the one who wears a “secular leader’s toga,” has a Samuel Aruwan for majordomo, happily “expresses regrets” at the daily death tolls of the Christian Southern Kaduna province. I just wonder what kind of Nigeria certain ones this moment wishes to bequeath to their children.

Sunday Adole Jonah,

Department of Physics, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State

