Awodun: It’s Dangerous that 30 States Can’t Survive without Federal Allocations

The Chief Revenue Consultant to CSDC Consulting Enterprise Solutions and Tree Four Consult, Prof. Muritala Awodun, has lamented that out of the 36 states in Nigeria, one can hardly count up to six states that can survive without federal allocation, going by the figures of the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the 36 states.

Speaking during an interview, he said it was not that these other states cannot generate sufficient IGR but because they are solely dependent on the money that comes from the Federal sources, “which come with little or no effort and because it is barely adequate for them to pay salaries and do some other things, they tend to be contented with that status, adding that what if that federal allocations stop today, how are those other states going to survive?”

Awodun, who is Professor of Business and Entrepreneurship, and Director, Centre for Enterprise and Human Capital Development, Crown-Hill University, Eiyenkorin, Kwara State, said all the states of the federation and FCT can be self-sustaining if they develop and maximise their resources and IGR collection.

He, however, decried that none of the 36 states in Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Abuja, have reached their full potential in internally generated revenue collection.

Awodun, who is a former Chief Executive Officer of Kwara State Internal Revenue Services, urged the 36 states of the federation and FCT to develop the resources in their domains and optimise their IGR collection for sustainability rather than depend on federal allocations.

He said, “All the 36 states of the Federation including the FCT have not reached their full potential. The six states that are said to be doing well can still do far better based on the revenue potentials of those states. They are being appraised as having done well only compared to where they are coming from. The Federal Government, in terms of revenue generation, can do a lot better than what they are doing now, so can all 36 states.

“Those that are doing well now should be encouraged in that direction so that they will do better. The states that are not doing well at all should begin to wake up because without them going in the direction of trying to make the business environment in their states conducive enough to generate economic activities, they cannot significantly drive IGR, and this may not augur well for them in the years ahead.

“There is no state in Nigeria that cannot survive if left alone. What will happen is that each state will begin to look inward and develop its hidden potential, and before you know it, there will be an increase in their IGR. The bottom line is, when the chips are down, there is no state that cannot survive on its own, and I stand to be corrected. It is just that they will have to begin to look at things that will make them self-sustaining.

“There is no state that does not have one form of mineral resource or the other, aside from the massive landmass. Rather than take the money they are collecting from the federal to go and develop those mineral resources and build industries around them so that there can propel good economic activities in the various states, everybody is just collecting the federal allocation money and spending on recurrent expenditure, which practically is consumption-oriented.

“If each state decides that for every administration that comes onboard, one particular form of mineral resource of their state will be concentrated upon such that industries will be built around them, or concentrate on one form of their agriculture potential and magnified them on a large scale, such states will not be the same again after that particular administration. The situation is that most states are not making any significant effort to develop in Nigeria, as they always find a ready excuse every now and then to pass the buck.

“Every state in Nigeria has one form of resource or the other that can actually make that state to survive, but we are not looking at such a direction because we have a source of revenue that is like free money. My take is that we should not wait until the situation becomes too late, as the present state of affairs is not sustainable for too long and the warning signals are already out there.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

