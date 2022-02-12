Avoiding Burlington’s Blunder on Policing

Edifying Elucidations BY Okey ikechukwu

okey.ikechukwu@thisdaylive.com

Things are looking up for personnel of the Nigeria Police. The recent approval of a 20% pay raise for the force by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) is good news for this routinely maligned, often under preforming and certainly under-paid state instrument for law and order. Also approved for the police is a 6% Duty Tour Allowance (DTA), effective this month. Beyond that, the sum of N1.2 billion is to be released for the payment of uninsured benefits. Another N1.2 billion is also to be released for the payment of outstanding allowances.

Whether or not this is President Buhari’s fulfillment of the promise to enhance police personnel pay as demanded by #EndSARS protesters, and as announced by the Minister for Police Affairs, the Federal Government deserves commendation for the development. It is a matter of experience and record that every policeman or woman is a human being. Every policeman or policewoman is somebody’s son, daughter, aunt, uncle, father, mother, sister, brother, etc. Policemen and policewomen work very long hours and are often owed backlogs of allowances. Most of them rarely have the full complement of their professional gear while on duty. They are also often too underequipped to fight crime and criminality.

Being the official face of the state in everyday law enforcement, the police is also the first target on which to vent public displeasure. That is why anything that could alleviate, even in small measure, the odds stacked against police personnel, in terms of what would aid effective performance, is commendable. The question of whether the proposed new pay will affect retirees, and whether it is part of the 2022 budget, is secondary to the primary fact that a positive, and irreversible, step has been taken towards improving the conditions of service for police personnel in Nigeria.

It has been long in coming, but it is here at last. Let us not hear, months later, that administrative lapses and other hiccups are standing in the way of this cheerful news. No, let it not end up as another sour tale of unfulfilled government promise.

The current national security situation has been repeatedly blamed on failure of preemptive intelligence, poor funding of the police and lack of equipment for effective policing. Some observers have gone so far as to say that the “defunding” and suppression of the police during the years of military rule are the twin factors responsible for its long, and debilitating, history of underperformance. We say nothing about the widely help view, true or not, that corruption of the High Command over the years only compounded the problem and that what we are seeing today is the evidence of prolonged abuse and rot.

The point to note here is that the regular outsourcing of policing duties to the military, which has become the norm, is not right. Give us the right type of police and that would be the end of the matter.

There is a lesson to be learnt by Nigeria from the now-celebrated mistakes of Burlington, Vt. in the management of its police service and personnel. This college town near the Canadian border was recently gripped by a comprehensive backlash against the police. Though the origin of it all is partly rooted in history, the globally condemned George Floyd incident brought the simmering mood of the populace in Burlington to a new boil.

Just as in the EndSARS saga, not many in the security and municipal authorities saw what was coming, when protesters began their walk around the city. The protesters eventually gathered outside the police department office (read Lekki), demanding defunding of the police and termination of the job positions of officers involved in past use-of-force incidents in their area. Are the similarities striking? Just juggle SARS and a few other words in this paragraph and see for yourself. But we are digressing.

Blaring calls saying “Enough performing” by the police became dominant in Burlington. More ominous than this call, and one which eventually pulled through, was the call to “Defund the Burlington Police Department.” With activists at their implacable best, with modalities for action presented and freely debated all over the city, and with the police being simultaneously excoriated, the City Council eventually passed a resolution. A dramatic change in the policing template was born. Sadly, no one foresaw that this would be a change for the worse – as events have now shown.

Burlinton was not alone in this matter of a general negative reaction to police service delivery, after George Floyd. Cities with a ‘Burlinton-like’ policing profile, especially college towns whose demographics indicated a white majority population, took a cue and cut back on police funding. There were confirmed reports about the cities of Northampton and Massachusetts pulling out a whopping 10% from the police budget. Cities like Oklahoma and Norman were said to have removed 4% from the police budget and put same into community services.

Burlington, where the reputable University of Vermont is located, is one place where, unlike in other cities, Counties and even states, loud quarrels and cleavages are between Burlington City Council members are usually about progressive and non progressive ideas. It is rarely about being Republicans, Democrats, or some other political divides. Burlington was always known as home and bastion of progressive ideas, especially in politics and police service delivery. The city always managed to maintain a violent crime rate that is lower than the national average. Until the defunding of the police, most of the police personnel spent more than half of their time dealing with complaints from citizens who had issues with noise pollution, bad behaviour from intoxicated neighbours, etc. It was a police department that dealt mostly with handling quality-of-life matters, etc. The story has changed since the defunding.

At the peak of the demonization of the Burlington police, following the reprehensible murder of Floyd, many overlooked the fact that Burlington was also known for a progressive police department that put a lot of emphasis on community policing. Its record on the management of the opioid crisis, for example, was still in the public domain. So was the praise it received for that. But all the good got drowned out by the one very significant, ctoss-border negative incident of Floyd’s murder.

The fact that its police chiefs were often among the first to implement reforms didn’t then matter. The fact that some 74% of its current strength has Bachelors and higher degrees, or that it was ahead of other police departments in mandating body-worn cameras and cutting ties with a federal program that gives military equipment to police departments, was all forgotten – or was not reckoned with anymore.

The cut down of 30% has, over the last one and half years, created problems around overall neighbourhood security, public safety, the tenor and texture of social activities and nearly all public engagements. Today, less than two years after the cheerful resolve to defund the police in Burlinton, those who celebrated the move, including even the Councilor who proposed the solution, are not happy. The Mayor, Miro Weinberger, had this to say in the media recently: “There’s a lot of damage that has been done in the last 16 months.”

To reduce your police force through attrition, by asking those who wished to leave to step forward, as Burlington was constrained to do, is what created new dangers, because of the unanticipated dangers now lurking everywhere. It has become debilitating, for city-wide security and the quality of life; as large numbers of police personnel have since zoomed off by the truckloads to find other means of livelihood. Many felt under-appreciated and even probably stigmatized, as the went away; to deploy their others, unexplored but present, skills and capacities. But enough about Burlington.

What we need in Nigeria today are solutions to the many problems bedeviling our Police Service. We must start by admitting that the current security situation in the country has more to do with poor political leadership and the national economic downturn, than just police and policing. Inflation, loss of jobs, graduate unemployment and the collapse of local economies have been working together for some time now, to increase the number of otherwise law-abiding citizens who are driven to desperation and criminality by poverty and hunger. Some of the above factors, or combinations of them, are responsible to varying degrees for the present situation of the Nigeria police and the Nigerian State today. What is important now is to rescue the police, for our collective good

With the move by the federal government, with regards to the pay packet of police personnel, a beginning has been made. But it must be seen as just one of the many positive steps that we must take in order to give ourselves the police we need at a time like this in our national life.

