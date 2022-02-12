APC Chairmanship Hopeful Lifts IDPs With Food Items, Cash

Laleye Dipo in Minna

A national chairmanship hopeful of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Senator representing Niger East Senatorial zone in the National Assembly, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, has lifted the internally displaced persons in three camps in Shiroro local government with the donation of food items and cash.

The items donated include 150 bags of rice, 20 bags of garri, 15 bales of blankets, 60 bales of mats, three bales of children clothes, groceries, seasonings as well as N1.5m cash.

A statement by the Concerned Shiroro Youths made available to newsmen in Minna yesterday, said the organisation was on “ground to have first hand information about the humanitarian gesture”.

The statement signed by Comrades Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki, and Bello Ibrahim co-conveners of the group said the presentation of the items was done on behalf of Senator Sani Musa by Alhaji Babasule Bissala, Chairman of the Sani Musa Advisory Council.

According to them, the items were distributed to the IDPs in Gwada, Kuta and Zumba camps at different times.

“This humanitarian gesture wouldn’t have come at a better time than now considering how the target beneficiaries are in dire need of intervention of this nature. Fleeing people have been impoverished as a result of low purchasing power arising from abject poverty which now force them to depend solely on handouts,” the statement said.

They noted that: “The Most Distinguished Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, a seasoned lawmaker and aspiring chairman of the ruling party is well known for speaking loudly against ravaging insecurity. He has in the period under review been championing the cause of his constituents especially as it relates to insecurity with rare gusto and heroic courage, uncommon resilience and consistency

“In view of the foregoing, we urge other political office holders to emulate this ICT compliant Senator who is the Senate Committee Chairman on House Services for his foresightedness, selfless service to humanity, generosity and exemplary leadership style that is people driven and result-oriented,” statement noted.

“We the Concerned Shiroro Youths of Niger State are extremely happy with the excellent representation of the people’s Senator. He is always very outspoken on issues that affect his constituents especially as it relates to advancing their collective interest and attracting huge federal presence to his constituency,” the statement further noted.

