APC Caretaker C’ttee Notifies Members on Proposed Amendments to Party’s Constitution

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Ahead of the February 26 National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has served a notice of proposed amendments to the party’s constitution to members.

The National Secretary of CECPC of the party, Senator John Akpanudodehe, disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday, saying the proposed amendment was in accordance with Article 30 of the party’s constitution.

In the proposed amendment, the ruling party wants to replace the Board of Trustees (BoT) under a new title called National Advisory Council (NAC) with streamlined memberships and clear powers and functions.

According to him, “In accordance with Article 30 (iii) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Constitution, the Governor Mai Mala Buni-chaired Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has served a notice of proposed amendments to the party’s constitution on members of the National Convention.

“Article 30 (iii) stipulates that the notice is served at least fourteen (14) days before the date of the National Convention at which the proposed amendments are to be considered.”

Akpanudoedehe noted that the APC Constitution 2014 has been in effect for almost eight years and together with judgments from courts of competent jurisdiction, administrative experiences have revealed flaws in the constitution.

He, therefore, said it became imperative to conduct a review of the party’s constitution.

The secretary noted that the Caretaker Committee established a Constitution Review Committee under the chairmanship of Prof. Tahir Mamman (SAN) to thoroughly review the constitution in accordance with Article 30 which provides for constitutional amendments.

Akpanudoedehe said the committee adopted an all-inclusive approach which led to the draft proposals.

He noted that the amendment proposals address the following: Clarify ambiguities in the constitution; Fill gaps that became apparent; Recognise and expand platforms for participation of critical groups such as women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

Other proposed amendments are: “Replace the Board of Trustees (BoT) under a new title called National Advisory Council with streamlined memberships and clear powers and functions

“Create zonal congresses; Clarify powers of National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Working Committee (NWC); Clearer accountability by organs of the party; New organs for efficient administration of the party; Fair distribution of income between national and sub-national organs and Clarify disciplinary procedures and powers.”

