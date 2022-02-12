All-new Nissan Navara Arrives Nigerian Showrooms

Bennett Oghifo

The all-new and most advanced Nissan Navara has arrived Nigerian showrooms, courtesy of Stallion NMN Limited, the nation’s exclusive representative of Nissan brand.

Launched in Lagos on Saturday, the new Navara pickup, which was also released to motoring journalists for a test-drive, delivers an enhanced level of safety, comfort and driving pleasure, while continuing to bring the durability, reliability, and versatility that it is known for.

Addressing newsmen at the launch, the General Manager, Stallion NMN Limited, Amit Sharma, revealed that his company had concluded plans to start assembling the new Navara pick-up in Nigeria from June 2022.

The Nissan NMN boss described the new Navara as a reliable partner for work or travel and a workhorse that comes with many best-in-class technologies, including an array of Nissan Intelligent Mobility features and safety systems, making it the most advanced Navara yet.

He said: “This new Navara brings the best of what Nissan has to offer in one package. Rugged, tough and smart, the pick-up offers premium comfort, all at a price that provides customers great value for money.

“This particular NAVARA is made in Africa for Africa. So it comes with a capability to withstand even the toughest tropical terrains of the continent, especially Nigeria.

“Building on more than 85 years of Nissan pickup heritage, the new Nissan Navara represents the pinnacle of the company’s experience in building tough and reliable pickups.

According to Sharma, Nissan is offering Nigerian market a comprehensive range, starting with double cabin 4×2. Further elevating the pickup’s rugged character is the introduction of the range topper PRO-4X grade – a first for the Navara nameplate.

“PRO-4X offers an even more impressive, eye-catching style to appeal to extreme adventure lovers who crave an escape from the daily routine,” he added.

“Purpose built for Africa, boldly styled and technologically advanced, the all-new, all-tough NAVARA PRO-4X is loaded with technology and safety features to keep you and your loved ones connected, safe and comfortable.”

Improved pickup functionality

The new Navara is powered by a 2.5L petrol engine that has proven reliable in the Sub-Saharan Africa driving conditions. The powertrain was chosen, as it meets the performance, economy

and durability requirements for customers in this demanding segment. The engine is available with impressive power output 125KW, 244 Nm torque.

A strengthened rear axle and improved truck bed volume make the vehicle the ultimate worksite partner, ready to take on any challenges whilst still offering optimal room and comfort.

For pickup customers, one of the most essential qualities is payload. And, from all indications Nissan’s engineers worked hard to increase it, delivering segment-leading capacity.

When in four-wheel drive mode, the Navara activates its Active Brake Limited Slip Differential system (ABLS), which manages power delivery and wheel braking between the front and rear axles and between the left and right of the vehicle, depending on traction and speed.

Navara is also equipped with Vehicle Dynamic Control system (VDC) and ABS brakes, which enables drivers to be more confident and feel secure when towing large payloads and driving through muddy terrain with less acceleration and brake operation.

An additional offering is the Hill Start-Assist and Hill Descent-Assist allows drivers to change pedals easily from brake to accelerator to carry out safer driving on hills.

Enhanced interior comfort

Inside, the new Navara features improved quietness, thanks to the increased amounts of sound deadening insulation, laminated windshield and front windows, further reducing the stress for both driver and passenger. Additionally, the cockpit is now more convenient and driver-orientated. This includes a new Nissan steering wheel and improved styling of the instrument panel highlighting the 8-inch navigation screen and a 7-inch higher resolution TFT screen.

The rear seats are now even more comfortable for passengers, with upgrades to the seat cushions and back shapes. For added convenience, passengers in the back can also now utilise the new rear armrest with built-in cup holders.

A new age of tough, tech and peace of mind

The new model returns with best-in-class technology through Nissan Intelligent Mobility, making it the most advanced Navara ever. These technologies create a 360-degree safety shield for the vehicle, helping protect the driver and passengers from potential risks and delivering peace of mind.

Adding to the pickup’s safety is Intelligent Around View Monitor (Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection), which uses four mounted cameras to help drivers notice people and cars surrounding and approaching the vehicle. This enables easier manoeuvring when performing tasks such as parallel parking and positioning of the vehicle during trailer hitching.

For the first time the system also features an off-road monitor, made to confirm surrounding obstacles at low speeds, when in four-wheel drive, empowering enthusiasts to take on the toughest terrains with confidence.

The pickup is now equipped with a new NissanConnect infotainment system, which allows customers to seamlessly connect their smartphone to the pickup and enable convenient features such as Bluetooth streaming audio, voice recognition and navigation.

With all these features, it’s clear the all-new Nissan Navara is a capable, tough pickup that is ready to work. The decades of heritage Nissan has in its stead means this vehicle is the best

Navara yet, with a safer, more comfortable and pleasurable drive.

“And what’s more, the new Navara, like all Nissan vehicles, is sold with extended peace of mind warrantees and guaranteed after-sales support from our dealerships located across the country,” Sharma stressed.

