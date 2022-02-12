Air Strikes Decimate 20 Terrorists Advancing Towards NDA

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Rockets fired by military helicopters yesterday killed 20 armed bandits advancing towards the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

Sources said the terrorists on over 50 motorcycles were seen advancing towards the military institution in Kaduna State.

Some gunmen suspected to be armed bandits, invaded the institution in June last year.

During the previous attack, a Nigerian army captain was abducted as the criminals shot two soldiers dead.

Following a tip-off on the movement of bandits through the military school’s general area on Thursday, it was gathered that two Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter gunships were dispatched to engage the criminals, who had taken off from Damari Village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area.

The bandits were reportedly sighted in makeshift tents and 50 motorcycles.

“On sighting the aircraft, the bandits started fleeing into the fringes of the forest. This brought about an objective and very decisive air strikes as surviving bandits were seen scampering for safety from the air interdiction as they were effectively mopped up.

“Moreso as it is customary, feedback received on Friday after the operation from both the ground forces and local sources, revealed that the bandits were effectively disoriented and suffered a loss of about 20 bandits,” the source said.

“Also, their plans of harassing and shaming the Nigerian Defence Academy and the government of the day were effectively thwarted,” he said.

