Adesuwa Etomi Delves into Music

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

In Nigeria, it is common knowledge that every great actress has at one point in their career delved into music. Talk about the likes of Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola Jalade, Tonto Dikeh and a couple of others who launched their music career after decades in Nollywood but how they fared is another matter altogether. TV Sweet-faced Adesua Etomi-Wellington, just like her colleagues, has launched her music career with the release of her first single, So Natural, under the stage name Susu, which she’s well known as.

The song dropped 12pm yesterday. Taking to her social media pages last Thursday to announce the single release, the Nollywood actress who has performed alongside her hubby, Banky W and as video vixen, shared a snippet from the music video. She wrote, “This is the year of ‘Do’. All the things I want to do, I’m doing this year. All the Territories I want to conquer, I will conquer this year.

“Starting with this. Song and video out tomorrow at 12pm. Subscribe so you don’t miss the premiere,” she wrote. Adesua’s sonorous voice stuns on the Cobhams Asuquo produced track. She sings about the love she shares with her husband, noting that it not only comes natural but is also magical. Susu croons that what she shares with her husband is real and made for them.

At the song’s bridge, she makes a surprising switch into reggae tempo. Susu stuns in the beach-themed music video which followed with clips reminiscing Beyonce’s Naughty Girl. The colourful video featured the likes of Big Brother Naija’s Bisola Aiyeola and Jemima Osunde. Adesua’s music video was directed by her husband, Olubankole Wellington, who is the founder of record label turned talent management company, Empire Mates Entertainment.

Banky W, as he is popularly known, is a prolific singer and songwriter who debuted at acting in 2016. He featured alongside Adesua as the lead actor in the blockbuster, The Wedding Party. Both couple is billed to headline the ‘Buckwyld n Breathless’ BAAD Experience concert this weekend for the valentine with an exhilarating love story delivered in hybrid musical/concert style.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

