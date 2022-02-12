Abia APC Sets Out 2023 Mission to Free State

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

With its newly elected leadership structure now firmly in place following the inauguration of the executive committees at the state, local government and ward levels, the Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has defined its mission ahead of the 2023 general election.

State chairman of Abia APC, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu, said that the task facing the main Abia opposition party “is to free Abia from vicious cycle of underdevelopment being perpetrated by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

In a statement he personally signed and made available to the media, Ononogbu declared that “Abia must be free”, noting that all well-meaning indigenes of Abia have continued to look up to the main opposition party to liberate God’s Own State from the hands of bad leaders.

The brand new Abia APC chairman, who was inaugurated at Abuja along with other state chairmen on February 3, 2022 by the national leadership, said that his mission was anchored on “three unshakable pillars”, namely liberate, rescue and reposition (LRR).

He sent out a clarion call to the elites of Abia to take a position and join in the battle to free their beloved state from those that have vowed to hold it down perpetually just to satisfy their selfish interests of aggrandisement.

“The elite who are still sitting on the fence are urged to come on board and join hands to liberate, rescue and reposition Abia State. The state can only be transformed if a critical mass of competent citizens take charge of governance,” he said.

According to him, “the solution to the embarrassing governance situation in the state cannot be in staying within our comfort zones, staying away and complaining in our bedrooms,” adding that active participation in the liberation battle was pertinent.

Quoting the eternal words of Plato the great philosopher that “the penalty good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men,” Ononogbu said that Abia could no longer afford to be ruled by people with evil motives.

He stated that his passion for the good of Abia State “is not driven by selfish interest, but deep thoughts, conviction and principles” and together with the people of like minds in Abia APC the battle for the liberation or Abia would be convincingly won in 2023.

The party chairman assured that he would be “purpose driven in confronting the daunting and challenging task of turning around the ugly narratives in governance of the state.”

To ensure a successful outcome, Ononogbu, who has vast experience in the banking and finance sector of the economy, said that he would deploy “the highest standard of professionalism, ethics, integrity, capacity, experience, effective and purposeful leadership” in piloting the affairs of Abia APC.

Ononogbu said that he is emotionally, educationally, psychologically and mentally prepared for the job of piloting the affairs of APC in Abia and leading the party to Government House Umuahia in 2023.

He reiterated that “there is no crisis in Abia APC” despite the illusion being created by those that lost out in the congresses and could not install their puppets with which to control the party.

“We are one united family,” he asserted. “Those claiming to be a faction are those that suddenly woke up from slumber and realised that there is no governorship ticket they will grab and willingly sell to other political parties as they did in the past.”

