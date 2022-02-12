Abductors of IPMAN Top Member in Edo Demand N80m for His Release

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The abductors of a top member of the Independent Petroleum Markets of Nigeria (IPMAN), Alhaji Abdul-Hamid Egele, have demanded the sum of N80 million before they will let him off the hook.

This latest development is coming five days after Alhaji Egele popularly called ‘Baba Petrol’ was kidnapped in front of his house in Jattu, Etsako West Local Government Area of area of Edo State.

A source close to the family hinted yesterday in Auchi that “The kidnappers contacted the family today morning (Friday) and they are demanding for N80m before he will be released. That is the development as at today and this is the first time they are contacting the family since Monday evening.”

Egele, it would be recalled was kidnapped Monday evening in Jattu, Etsako West Local Government Area at around 7p.m.

An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said that the incident happened when Egele was returning home after the day’s business and he was accosted by the gunmen.

He said, “The gunmen ambushed the IPMAN chieftain with two vehicles without plate number and fired at his jeep and killed his driver.

“Alhaji Egele was later taken away after the security attached to him were overpowered by the gunmen who injured the security operatives,” the eyewitness said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bello Kotongs, when contacted, said the police was yet to get any new information about the kidnap and that the family has not informed the police of any attack.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

