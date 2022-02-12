2023: APC to Determine Presidential Candidate By Consensus, Says Zulum

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum yesterday gave an indication that the 2023 presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will be determined by consensus, saying the party will rely on President Muhammadu Buhari, its governors and other party leaders “to decide on who emerges as the presidential flag-bearer of the party.”

Speaking while welcoming members of the Pro-Osinbajo Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG) to his office in Maiduguri, Zulum said contending interests in the forthcoming presidential primaries and other elections will not stop the APC from establishing a consensus that would consolidate party unity and national progress.

He emphasised that Borno State will work with the party’s hierarchy, members of the National Assembly, and leaders at ward and state levels to ensure actualisation of decisions to be made by Buhari who is the party’s leader.

Members of the pro-Osinbajo PCG met with Zulum, the Secretary to Borno State Government, Alhaji Usman Jidda Shuwa, and members of the state cabinet with a strong message on the need for a united front towards making Professor Yemi Osinbajo President in 2023.

Zulum: “I am solidly behind initiatives aimed towards enhancing the unity of our party and progress of Nigeria; at this crucial time, no one and nothing will prevent the party from moving in unison.

“We have to identify the right individuals to lead the nation and the task requires governors, party hierarchy and the President working together in concert.

“Individual aspirations may have to be downplayed because we all have to concur with the decision of the leader of our party.

“Borno State under me will promote unity and all efforts to ensure the success of APC; we shall work with the party hierarchy, our leaders at the National Assembly and our party leaders at ward and state levels, to arrive at best solutions for taking the country forward.”.

Zulum emphasised his humble beginnings as a village boy, adding that his major priority is seeing how the people of Borno State would do well within a flourishing economic climate that is achievable in Nigeria.

Earlier, Chairman of the PCG, Dr. Aliyu Rabiu Kurfi stressed the need for Zulum, other state governors, and party leaders at the ward, state and federal levels to forge a consensus towards making Osinbajo Nigeria’s next president.

“The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo deserves the right of first refusal and even in a crowded race with great individuals, he stands out as an insider with the right level of competence and intellect to do the job better than all others,” said the PCG chieftain.

He urged party leaders to reach a solid consensus on ensuring that Osinbajo become Nigeria’s next President in 2023, adding that self-discipline, moral qualities and competency demonstrated during President Buhari’s absence has made Osinbajo the best candidate for APC’s presidential ticket.

Some of those on the PCG entourage to Borno State were its Deputy Chairman (North), Mr. Musa Liman Kwande; its Deputy Chairman (South), Dr. Ebenezer Faji; and former Managing Director of African Petroleum Plc, Shettima Abba-Gana who was a former commissioner in Borno State.

Others were the PCG Women Leader, Hajia Rabi Dauda; Barrister Emmanuel Pippa (Publicity Secretary); and Mr. Jeff O. Ozomegwa, the Deputy Secretary-General.

