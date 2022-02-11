‘Zektron is Powering Nigeria Economy with Innovative Power Solutions’

Zektron, a Turkish manufactured Power backup and voltage regulation systems introduced into the Nigerian market by Zagus Power Systems, Lagos based power solutions provider has continue to provide dependable power solutions to various Nigeria businesses.

Zektron Automatic Voltage Regulator was its first product in Nigeria since 2019 and due to the success of the zektron voltage stabilizers in Nigeria, it is also pushing its robustly-manufactured power solution products including Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) Systems, Inverters, Surge protection devices and more to power businesses in the country.

With its innovative power solution products, Zektron has continue to be part of the leading solutions powering the Nigerian economy through the provisions of dependable power products for the smooth operations of small, medium and large-scale businesses across Nigeria.

In about three years of the introduction of the Zektronbrand into the Nigerian market, over 1,000 organizations in the manufacturing, education, telecommunications, hospitality, government and private homes are enjoying and benefitting from the innovative Zektron power solution products.

According to Ken Ezeagu, Sales Director at Zagus Power Systems, the Zektron is a game changer in the energy industry in Nigeria catering for the short, medium and long-term power solution needs of corporates and private institutions in the country.

“Zektron is doing amazingly well in the Nigerian market. In less than three years of its introduction, we have over a thousand partners across various sectors in the country who are basically running their operations powered by Zektron,” Ken stated.

