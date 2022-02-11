Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art Extends ‘Invincible Hands’ Exhibition

Yinka Olatunbosun

The longest running show of 2021, ‘Invincible Hands’ has been extended to the end of February, 2022. Organised by the Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art (YSMA) of the Pan-Atlantic University, Ibeju-Lekki, the focuses on the contributions of over 40 contemporary Nigerian women artists whose works cover different periods and artistic media.

Curated by Olufisayo Bakare, the show boasts of 70 pieces of artworks with some selected from the permanent collection of the YSMA and others obtained as temporary loans from artists and collectors.

In presenting these works to a wide audience, the exhibition highlights artistic achievements that transcend stereotyped and reductive achievements of Nigerian women in art. A first of its kind, the show tackles the issue of underrepresentation of female artists, giving credence to their individuality, voices and creativity.

The guest curator, Bakare emphasises the works of indigenous and Pan-African artists and maker-communities by establishing unique platforms for accessibility. Positioned as a cultural gatekeeper of Black histories, she recognises that educating the masses through artistic and cultural ecosystems is a building block for a society.

Some of the featured artists at the show include Nike Davies-Okundaye, Susanne Wenger, Wura Natasha Ogunji, Taiye Idahor, Modupeola Fadugba, Tiwa Sagoe, Juliet Ezenwa Maja-Pearce, Ayobola Kekere-Ekun, Amarachi Okafor, Peju Alatishe, Odun Orimolade, Peju Layiwola, Damilola Tejuosho, Joy Labinjo, Valerie Fab-Uche, Yadichinma Ukoha-Kalu amongst others.

