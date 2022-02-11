What’s New on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

By Vanessa Obioha

Finally, the popular TV show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (WWTBAM) is back after months of speculation. BLK HUT, the new franchise owner of the educational and entertaining TV show, held an elegant event recently to unveil sponsors and host of the show. The fintech company UP Group was announced as the lead sponsor. The show will be sponsored by its brands UP, Payattitude, Payarena, and HopePSBank.

According to the Managing Director of UP, Agada Apochi, the decision to host the revamped show was borne out of the desire to “educate, excite and entertain Nigerians by bringing back the game show that keeps families at the edge of their seats.”

Despite doubts about his return to the show, Frank Edoho was announced as the host of the new series tagged ‘Rebirth’.

Edoho’s charismatic way of asking questions made him the preferred choice and has over the years endeared many to the show.

WWTBAM is returning after a four-year hiatus. And with its return, the organisers have repackaged the show to meet the demands of today’s audience. Leading TV production company Notes Inc Media was given the reins to produce the show and the CEO Damola Adewole is confident that Nigeria will enjoy every bit of the show. According to him, the company which is reputed for producing outstanding TV shows such as Airtel Touching Lives disclosed that the show will be leveraging technology to deliver an unforgettable experience to viewers.

“It was a challenge to bring back a show which left when the social media rave was just starting. What we have done is to incorporate technology in the new format. Viewers can play along on their phones and social media is going to be part of the whole journey,” said Adewole.

This is made possible through Payattitude which allows Nigerians to participate in the show from the comfort of their homes using the Payattitude USSD code *569# or USSD codes of Payattitude partner banks.

“For the first time, you no longer need SMS code to play a game of this kind, which is the first of its kind in Nigeria,” said Apochi.

Adewole also appreciated the CEO of BLK HUT Hakeem Condotti for entrusting the show into his hands.

“Under Condotti’s leadership, we’ve been able to do what our company does best: make global standard tv programming with local expertise. And that’s why we take our role as African production partners very seriously as this project has been a collaboration of the vast amazing talents in Nigeria.”

For Condotti, “It is a great deal of excitement for us to be involved in the production of the iconic game show, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? which a lot of Nigerians have been looking forward to gracing their TV screens. We are aware of the expectation, and we can assure everyone that the quality of the content week in week out would be superb. We have the capacity and the resources to deliver entertaining and educative content that lives long-lasting memories,” he said.

Apart from the usual lifelines of the show: 50/50, Phone a Friend and Ask the Audience, Edoho announced a new lifeline ‘Ask the Host’ to the series. This lifeline gives the contestants one chance to ask the host to answer the question.

Also, N20 million was disclosed as the star prize of the new series and it will be broadcast for 52 weeks.

