Supreme Court Divided over Funding of State High Courts

As 6 Justices declare Executive Order 10 illegal

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court in a split decision of four to three on Friday held that the funding of capital projects for state High Courts, Sharia Court of Appeal and Customary Court of Appeal remains the responsibility of the various state governments.

Justices Datijo Mohammed, Centus Nweze, Uwani Aba-aAji and Helen Ogunwunmiju are of the decision that the federal government cannot fund both capital and recurrent expenditures of the courts.

However, Justices Ejembi Eko, Adamu Jairo and Emmanuel Agim, in their dissenting judgment, agreed with the plaintiffs that the federal government should assume the funding of capital projects of the courts in the various states.

Meanwhile, the apex court in another split decision of six to one held that the Executive Order 10 was unconstitutional and should be declared null and void for contravening the provisions of the constitution.

Out of the seven Justices who sat on the panel, only Aba-aAji disagreed that the Executive Order 10 by President Muhammadu Buhari be nullified for contradicting the 1999 constitution.

According to her, the president’s order was made in good faith to check the excesses of various state governments in respect of the autonomy of states judiciary.

The 36 state governors had dragged the federal government to court over the funding of capital projects for state High Courts, Sharia Court of Appeal and Customary Court of Appeal.

The governors, in the suit, also applied for an order of the apex court to compel the federal government to pay them N66 billion being an amount they have so far spent on capital projects for the three courts in their respective states.

Details later…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

